Top headlines: SC agrees to hear telcos' pleas, Uber sells India food biz

SC says pleas by telcos on statutory dues will be heard next week

The on Tuesday agreed to list next week the fresh pleas of telecom firms, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices, seeking a fresh schedule of payment of statutory dues to the tune of Rs 1.47 trillion to the Department of Telecommunications.

Energy to retail: is India's reply to Exxon, AT&T, Amazon combined

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Industries is India's answer to US giants Exxon, AT&T and Amazon - all rolled into one, Bernstein Research said on Tuesday.

sells its India food delivery business to in all-stock deal

The deal is applicable only in India and Eats will continue to operate in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. According to sources the deal value is around $300- 350 million.

Nearly half billion people currently unemployed or underemployed: UN

More than 470 million people worldwide are currently unemployed or underemployed, the UN said on Monday, warning that a lack of access to decent jobs was contributing to social unrest.

Global resource consumption at 100 bn tonnes for 1st time, recycling falls

The world is using up more than 100 billion tonnes of natural resources per year for the first time ever while global recycling of raw materials has fallen, according to a report released Tuesday.