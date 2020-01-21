Top headlines: SC agrees to hear telcos' pleas, Uber sells India food biz

-
SC says pleas by telcos on statutory dues will be heard next week
The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to list next week the fresh pleas of telecom firms, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices, seeking a fresh schedule of payment of statutory dues to the tune of Rs 1.47 trillion to the Department of Telecommunications. Read more
Energy to retail: Reliance is India's reply to Exxon, AT&T, Amazon combined
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is India's answer to US giants Exxon, AT&T and Amazon - all rolled into one, Bernstein Research said on Tuesday. Read more
Uber sells its India food delivery business to Zomato in all-stock deal
The deal is applicable only in India and Uber Eats will continue to operate in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. According to sources the deal value is around $300- 350 million. Read more
Nearly half billion people currently unemployed or underemployed: UN
More than 470 million people worldwide are currently unemployed or underemployed, the UN said on Monday, warning that a lack of access to decent jobs was contributing to social unrest. Read more
Global resource consumption at 100 bn tonnes for 1st time, recycling falls
The world is using up more than 100 billion tonnes of natural resources per year for the first time ever while global recycling of raw materials has fallen, according to a report released Tuesday. Read more
