Top headlines: SC orders compensation for Covid dead, discoms get help

SpiceJet Q3 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 67 crore; revenue falls 53% YoY
Top headlines: WB pegs India's FY22 GDP at 8.3%; Piramal faces a new hurdle
Top headlines: GAIL Q4 net jumps 28%; heavy rains leave Mumbai waterlogged
Top headlines: DLF posts Rs 481 cr profit in Q4; ED sends notice to WazirX
Top headlines: CIL Q4 net drops marginally; May retail inflation at 6.3%
Fiscal deficit at 8.2% in April-May as revenues improve, lockdowns ease
India’s fiscal deficit in April-May stood at 8.2 per cent of the budget estimates (BE), as compared to 59 per cent in the same period last year. The deficit was less 30 per cent less of last-year's level of Rs. 4.7 trillion amid the nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus. READ MORE...
SC directs NDMA to issue norms for financial help to kin of Covid victims
The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to issue fresh guidelines for providing minimum standards of financial help to families of those who lost their lives to Covid-19. READ MORE...Haven't received any payment from Brazil for vaccine: Bharat Biotech
Amidst a raging controversy in Brazil over procurement of Covaxin, the maker Bharat Biotech clarified that it has not received any advance payment from the health ministry of that country. As for Madison Biotech, a Singapore company that has come under the scanner of the Brazilian prosecutors and lawmakers, the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker said that it is a firm founded by its promoter Krishna Ella. READ MORE...Cabinet okays Rs 3 trillion outlay for power reform scheme
The Union Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) gave its nod to a new scheme for revival of the power distribution sector in India. This is the second reform scheme for power distribution companies (discoms) announced by the BJP government, a year after the ambitious UDAY scheme concluded. READ MORE...Spicejet is making money off grounded Boeing 737 Max jets
Airlines follow a pretty simple formula for success -- fill as many seats and fly as many hours as possible, and keep a young fleet. One Indian budget carrier is going another way to drum up income -- not flying. READ MORE...
