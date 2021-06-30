JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Covid-19 second wave pushes vulnerable groups into debt traps: Study
Business Standard

Top headlines: SC orders compensation for Covid dead, discoms get help

Business Standard brings you the top news of the evening

Topics
Curated Content | Today News | News

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Indian economy
(Photo: Bloomberg)

Fiscal deficit at 8.2% in April-May as revenues improve, lockdowns ease

India’s fiscal deficit in April-May stood at 8.2 per cent of the budget estimates (BE), as compared to 59 per cent in the same period last year. The deficit was less 30 per cent less of last-year's level of Rs. 4.7 trillion amid the nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus. READ MORE...

SC directs NDMA to issue norms for financial help to kin of Covid victims

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to issue fresh guidelines for providing minimum standards of financial help to families of those who lost their lives to Covid-19. READ MORE...

Haven't received any payment from Brazil for vaccine: Bharat Biotech

Amidst a raging controversy in Brazil over procurement of Covaxin, the maker Bharat Biotech clarified that it has not received any advance payment from the health ministry of that country. As for Madison Biotech, a Singapore company that has come under the scanner of the Brazilian prosecutors and lawmakers, the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker said that it is a firm founded by its promoter Krishna Ella. READ MORE...

Cabinet okays Rs 3 trillion outlay for power reform scheme

The Union Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) gave its nod to a new scheme for revival of the power distribution sector in India. This is the second reform scheme for power distribution companies (discoms) announced by the BJP government, a year after the ambitious UDAY scheme concluded. READ MORE...

Spicejet is making money off grounded Boeing 737 Max jets

Airlines follow a pretty simple formula for success -- fill as many seats and fly as many hours as possible, and keep a young fleet. One Indian budget carrier is going another way to drum up income -- not flying. READ MORE...

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, June 30 2021. 20:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.