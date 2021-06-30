Top headlines: SC orders compensation for Covid dead, discoms get help

Fiscal deficit at 8.2% in April-May as revenues improve, lockdowns ease





India's fiscal deficit in April-May stood at 8.2 per cent of the budget estimates (BE), as compared to 59 per cent in the same period last year. The deficit was less 30 per cent less of last-year's level of Rs. 4.7 trillion amid the nationwide lockdown to contain the



SC directs NDMA to issue norms for financial help to kin of Covid victims

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to issue fresh guidelines for providing minimum standards of financial help to families of those who lost their lives to Covid-19.

Amidst a raging controversy in Brazil over procurement of Covaxin, the maker clarified that it has not received any advance payment from the health ministry of that country. As for Madison Biotech, a Singapore company that has come under the scanner of the Brazilian prosecutors and lawmakers, the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker said that it is a firm founded by its promoter Krishna Ella.

The Union Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) gave its nod to a new scheme for revival of the power distribution sector in India. This is the second reform scheme for power distribution companies (discoms) announced by the BJP government, a year after the ambitious UDAY scheme concluded.

Airlines follow a pretty simple formula for success -- fill as many seats and fly as many hours as possible, and keep a young fleet. One Indian budget carrier is going another way to drum up income -- not flying.