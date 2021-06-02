Top headlines: SC pulls up Centre over vaccination; PVR Q4 net loss widens

Provide complete data of Covid vaccine purchase history: SC tells Centre



The has asked the Centre to place on record all relevant documents and file notings reflecting its thinking culminating in the COVID-19 vaccination policy, and the purchase history till date of all jabs including Covaxin, Covishield and Sputnik V.



The top court also asked the Centre to specify the steps being taken by it to ensure drug availability for mucormycosis or black fungus.



Besides, it directed all states and Union Territories within 2 weeks their stand on providing free vaccination.



reports net loss of Rs 289.12 cr in Q4



Multiplex operator Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 289.12 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2021, as the company continued to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The company had posted a net loss of Rs 74.49 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal.



Q4 net profit up 22% at Rs 996 cr



Gold loan finance company Ltd (MFIN) on Wednesday reported a 22 per cent jump in standalone profit after tax at Rs 996 crore for the three months to March 2021.



The company had posted a standalone profit after tax of Rs 815 crore in the year-ago period.



For the full year, the standalone net profit rose by 23 per cent to Rs 3,722 crore as against Rs 3,018 crore in FY20.



says Reliance now has strong balance sheet to support growth



After record fund raising, Ltd now has a strong balance sheet with high liquidity that will support growth plans for its three hyper-growth engines, Jio, Retail and Oil-to-Chemicals, according to the firm's Chairman and Managing Director



In the company's latest annual report released on Wednesday, he said the company sold minority stakes in Jio Platforms -- the unit that houses its telecom and digital business -- and retail arm for almost Rs 2 lakh crore and raised another Rs 53,124 crore through rights issue.