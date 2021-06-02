Mukesh Ambani says Reliance now has strong balance sheet to support growth

-
ALSO READ
Mukesh Ambani sends oxygen from refineries to aid India's Covid-19 fight
Mukesh Ambani doesn't have much need for a 1% stake in Saudi Aramco
Shares of Reliance Industries plunge 6% on disclosure concerns
RIL and America's Chart Industries co-lead new Hydrogen industry body
Reliance 'ebitda' back to pre-pandemic levels driven by consumer businesses
-
After record fund raising, Reliance Industries Ltd now has a strong balance sheet with high liquidity that will support growth plans for its three hyper-growth engines, Jio, Retail and Oil-to-Chemicals, according to the firm's Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani.
In the company's latest annual report released on Wednesday, he said the company sold minority stakes in Jio Platforms -- the unit that houses its telecom and digital business -- and retail arm for almost Rs 2 lakh crore and raised another Rs 53,124 crore through rights issue.
"We now have a strong balance sheet with high liquidity that will support growth plans for our three hyper-growth engines -- Jio, Retail and O2C," he said.
During 2020-21, Reliance completed India's largest ever rights issue of Rs 53,124 crore (oversubscribed by 1.59 times), which was also the largest in the world by a non-financial institution in the last 10 years.
"During the year, Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail raised Rs 1,52,056 crore and Rs 47,265 crore, respectively, from strategic and financial investors, including Facebook and Google," he said. "BP invested Rs 7,629 crore for a 49 per cent stake in our fuel retailing business."
These funds helped Reliance reach net zero-debt target ahead of schedule.
"Strong operating cash flow and largest ever capital raise further strengthened our balance sheet, enabling us to deleverage and meet our net-debt zero commitment ahead of stated timeline," he said, adding that during the year, Reliance made pre-payment of USD 7.8 billion of long-term foreign currency debt, with requisite approvals from RBI.
This is the highest ever pre-payment of debt undertaken by any corporate borrower in India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU