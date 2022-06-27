Top headlines: SC relief for Sena MLAs; 23 mn gig workers in India by 2030

-
ALSO READ
What is the gig economy and who are gig workers?
Why is India facing a shortage of gig workers?
Questions still on how far labour codes will change gig workers' lot
TMS Ep135: Inflation, Covid-induced changes, cement stocks, gig economy
NITI Aayog bats for pricing freedom on natural gas in India
-
Sena crisis: SC issues notice to Deputy Speaker, next hearing on July 11
In a relief to rebel Shiv Sena lawmakers, the Supreme Court Monday kept in abeyance the disqualification proceedings before the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly till July 11 and sought responses to pleas by rebel MLAs questioning the legality of notices seeking their disqualification.
The top court, however, refused to pass any interim order on the plea of the Maharashtra government that there should not be any floor test in the Assembly and said they cannot always approach it in case of illegality. READ MORE.
Gig workers to account for 6.7% of non-agri workforce by 2030: NITI report
India's gig workforce is expected to expand to 2.35 crore by 2029-30 from 77 lakh in 2020-21, a NITI Aayog report said on Monday, and recommended extending social security measures for such workers and their families in partnership mode as envisaged in Code on Social Security.
The report titled 'India's Booming Gig and Platform Economy' further said gig workers are expected to form 6.7 per cent of the non-agricultural workforce or 4.1 per cent of the total livelihood in India by 2029-30. READ MORE.
Bajaj Auto board approves Rs 2,500-cr share buyback at Rs 4,600 per share
Bajaj Auto Ltd on Monday said its board has approved a share buyback programme for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 2,500 crore.
The board of directors of the company, at its meeting held on Monday, approved the proposal for buyback of the fully paid up equity shares of the company with a face value of Rs 10 each from existing shareholders, except promoters and promoter group, from open market on the stock exchanges, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing. READ MORE.
Airbus close to winning $5.5-bn order from Jet Airways: Report
Airbus SE has emerged as the front-runner to win an aircraft order worth as much as $5.5 billion from Jet Airways India Ltd., people familiar with the matter said, solidifying the European planemaker’s hold in the world’s fastest-growing aviation market.
Tha talks are for A320neo jets and A220 planes, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. READ MORE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU