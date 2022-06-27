Top headlines: SC relief for Sena MLAs; 23 mn gig workers in India by 2030

Sena crisis: SC issues notice to Deputy Speaker, next hearing on July 11

In a relief to rebel lawmakers, the Supreme Court Monday kept in abeyance the disqualification proceedings before the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly till July 11 and sought responses to pleas by rebel MLAs questioning the legality of notices seeking their disqualification.

The top court, however, refused to pass any interim order on the plea of the Maharashtra government that there should not be any floor test in the Assembly and said they cannot always approach it in case of illegality. READ MORE.

Gig workers to account for 6.7% of non-agri workforce by 2030: NITI report

India's gig workforce is expected to expand to 2.35 crore by 2029-30 from 77 lakh in 2020-21, a report said on Monday, and recommended extending social security measures for such workers and their families in partnership mode as envisaged in Code on Social Security.

The report titled 'India's Booming Gig and Platform Economy' further said gig workers are expected to form 6.7 per cent of the non-agricultural workforce or 4.1 per cent of the total livelihood in India by 2029-30. READ MORE.

Bajaj Auto board approves Rs 2,500-cr share buyback at Rs 4,600 per share

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Monday said its board has approved a share buyback programme for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 2,500 crore.

The board of directors of the company, at its meeting held on Monday, approved the proposal for buyback of the fully paid up equity shares of the company with a face value of Rs 10 each from existing shareholders, except promoters and promoter group, from open market on the stock exchanges, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing. READ MORE.

Airbus close to winning $5.5-bn order from Jet Airways: Report

Airbus SE has emerged as the front-runner to win an aircraft order worth as much as $5.5 billion from Jet Airways India Ltd., people familiar with the matter said, solidifying the European planemaker’s hold in the world’s fastest-growing aviation market.

Tha talks are for A320neo jets and A220 planes, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. READ MORE.