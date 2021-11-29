JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Centre issues revised guidelines for international arrivals in India

Snowfall in hills, rain in northwest, central India likely from Nov 30: IMD
Business Standard

Top headlines: Sebi chief speaks on IPO valuations; Omicron spreads

Slice, a credit-card startup targeting young consumers, raised $220 million to become India's latest unicorn. More on that story in our top headlines.

Topics
Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus

BS Web team  |  New Delhi 

omicron
Microscopic view of covid-19 omicron variant or B.1.1.529. 3D rendering

As the Omicron coronavirus variant spread around the world on Sunday, experts said developing antivirals is the way forward to combat the disease. More on that story in our top headlines. New Covid-19 variant: Antivirals hold the key as mutations surface

With Omicron appearing on the scene as the new variant of concern, experts say developing antivirals is the way forward to combat Covid in the long run.

If the ever-mutating virus keeps evading the vaccine-induced immunity, one can think of next-generation Covid vaccines, but it is antivirals that hold the key to combating the virus, say scientists. Read more

Sebi won't interfere with IPO valuations, says chairman

Ajay Tyagi’s four-year-and-nine-month stint as chairman of market watchdog Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has been largely successful.

In an exclusive interview with Samie Modak, Tyagi shares his views on various issues concerning the markets. Read more

Start-up pay cheques, ESOPs create new breed of angel investors

The profile of the typical angel investor - someone who bets on early stage start-ups - is changing. It was always an HNI or founder or CXO of a start-up who had made money on big bang exits. Read more

Fintech start-up slice turns India's 41st unicorn in 2021

Fintech start-up slice has raised $220 million in a Series B round that values the company at over $1 billion, making it the latest entrant to India’s coveted unicorn club. Read more

Why Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Akasa Air could prove the sceptics wrong

At the recently concluded Dubai airshow, Akasa, Rakesh Radheyshyam Jhunjhunwala’s new airline, signed a $9 billion deal with American aircraft maker Boeing to buy its 737 MAX planes and a $4 billion one for engines with CFM, a joint venture between GE of the US and Safran of France. Read more

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, November 29 2021. 07:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.