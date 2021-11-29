Top headlines: Sebi chief speaks on IPO valuations; Omicron spreads

-
ALSO READ
What could work and what needn't for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's airline venture
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Akasa in talks with Boeing for up to 100 Max jets
Low costs, quick ramp up to be gameplan of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Akasa
Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air gets no objection certificate from govt
Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air signs $9 bn deal for 72 Boeing 737 Max planes
-
As the Omicron coronavirus variant spread around the world on Sunday, experts said developing antivirals is the way forward to combat the disease. More on that story in our top headlines. New Covid-19 variant: Antivirals hold the key as mutations surface
With Omicron appearing on the scene as the new variant of concern, experts say developing antivirals is the way forward to combat Covid in the long run.
If the ever-mutating virus keeps evading the vaccine-induced immunity, one can think of next-generation Covid vaccines, but it is antivirals that hold the key to combating the virus, say scientists. Read more
Sebi won't interfere with IPO valuations, says chairman
Ajay Tyagi’s four-year-and-nine-month stint as chairman of market watchdog Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has been largely successful.
In an exclusive interview with Samie Modak, Tyagi shares his views on various issues concerning the markets. Read more
Start-up pay cheques, ESOPs create new breed of angel investors
The profile of the typical angel investor - someone who bets on early stage start-ups - is changing. It was always an HNI or founder or CXO of a start-up who had made money on big bang exits. Read more
Fintech start-up slice turns India's 41st unicorn in 2021
Fintech start-up slice has raised $220 million in a Series B round that values the company at over $1 billion, making it the latest entrant to India’s coveted unicorn club. Read more
Why Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Akasa Air could prove the sceptics wrong
At the recently concluded Dubai airshow, Akasa, Rakesh Radheyshyam Jhunjhunwala’s new airline, signed a $9 billion deal with American aircraft maker Boeing to buy its 737 MAX planes and a $4 billion one for engines with CFM, a joint venture between GE of the US and Safran of France. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU