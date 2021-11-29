Top headlines: Sebi chief speaks on IPO valuations; Omicron spreads

As the Omicron variant spread around the world on Sunday, experts said developing antivirals is the way forward to combat the disease. More on that story in our top headlines. New Covid-19 variant: Antivirals hold the key as mutations surface

With Omicron appearing on the scene as the new variant of concern, experts say developing antivirals is the way forward to combat Covid in the long run.

If the ever-mutating virus keeps evading the vaccine-induced immunity, one can think of next-generation Covid vaccines, but it is antivirals that hold the key to combating the virus, say scientists. Read more

Ajay Tyagi’s four-year-and-nine-month stint as chairman of market watchdog Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has been largely successful.

In an exclusive interview with Samie Modak, Tyagi shares his views on various issues concerning the markets. Read more

Start-up pay cheques, ESOPs create new breed of angel investors

The profile of the typical angel investor - someone who bets on early stage start-ups - is changing. It was always an HNI or founder or CXO of a start-up who had made money on big bang exits. Read more

Fintech start-up slice turns India's 41st unicorn in 2021

Fintech start-up slice has raised $220 million in a Series B round that values the company at over $1 billion, making it the latest entrant to India’s coveted unicorn club. Read more

Why Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's could prove the sceptics wrong

At the recently concluded Dubai airshow, Akasa, Rakesh Radheyshyam Jhunjhunwala’s new airline, signed a $9 billion deal with American aircraft maker Boeing to buy its 737 MAX planes and a $4 billion one for engines with CFM, a joint venture between GE of the US and Safran of France. Read more