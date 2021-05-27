Top headlines: Sun Pharma Q4 net rises two-fold; govt hits back at Twitter

-
ALSO READ
Sun Pharma gains 6% on good Q3 results, Rs 5.50 per share interim dividend
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Top headlines: Tata's reject Mistry's offer; TVS changes ownership model
Sun Pharma Q3 PAT doubles to Rs 1,852 cr, rides on record quarterly revenue
In pictures: 11 women who were the 'firsts' in their field in 2021
-
Sun Pharma Q4 net profit zooms over two-fold to Rs 894.15 cr
Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday reported an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 894.15 crore for the quarter ended March 2021, mainly on account of robust performance in the Indian market. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 399.84 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing. Read here
Row escalates, govt says Twitter defaming India
The row over Twitter's handling of certain messages escalated into an all-out war of words on Thursday, with the government saying the messaging platform was levelling baseless and false allegations to defame India and dictating terms to the world's largest democracy. It started with Twitter calling the visit by Delhi Police to its offices a form of "intimidation" -- a statement which met with vociferous protests from both the government and the Delhi Police. Read here
RBI flags risk of bubble in Indian equity markets
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said the sharp rally in the domestic equity markets despite an estimated 8 per cent contraction in GDP in 2020-21 poses the "risk of a bubble". In its annual report for 2020-21, RBI noted that India's equity prices have surged to record highs, with the benchmark index Sensex crossing the 50,000 mark on January 21, 2021 to touch a peak of 52,154 on February 15. Read here
Nifty holds 15,300, sees all-time closing high
Equity benchmark Sensex advanced 98 points after a choppy session on Thursday as monthly derivatives expired amid a largely weak trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE index ended 97.70 points or 0.19 per cent higher at 51,115.22, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 36.40 points or 0.24 per cent to 15,337.85. SBI was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, jumping around 3 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement and PowerGrid. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU