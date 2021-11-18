Top Headlines: Take risk, FM to India Inc; Meta's counter to hate speech

Finance Minister on Wednesday urged India Inc to take risks and ramp up capacities to create job and cut dependence upon imports. More on that story in our top headlines this morning.



founder Vijay Sharma goes from 'ineligible bachelor' to billionaire

At 27, Vijay Shekhar Sharma was making 10,000 rupees ($134.30) a month, a modest salary that did not help his marriage prospects."In 2004-05, my father asked me to shut my company and take up a job even if it was for 30,000 rupees," Sharma, who went on to found digital payments firm in 2010, told Reuters. Read more.

Need 100 mn jobs in next 10 yrs to gain from demographic dividend: Experts

The country needs 100 million jobs in the formal sector in the next ten years to take advantage of its demographic dividend and it should get into the global supply chain to generate many of those by negotiating trade deals effectively, industry players and experts have emphasised. Read more.

FM urges India Inc to take risks, boost capacities to create more jobs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked all ministries and departments to further simplify compliance burden for the industry, Finance Minister said on Wednesday, as she exhorted India Inc to take risks and ramp up capacities to create job opportunities and cut dependence upon imports. Read more.

Meta's counter to hate speech: Ten fact checkers in 11 languages

Meta, the rebranded parent company of the Facebook family of apps, has invested in setting up one of the largest networks of third party fact checkers in India, a top executive has said. In an email interview with Business Standard, Meta’s Monika Bickert, Head of Global Policy Management, said a network of 10 fact checkers working in 11 Indian languages cover India. Read more.

UPI mandate creation for IPOs drops 62% in October with fewer public offers

Mandate creation through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for initial public offerings (IPO) fell sharply in October as fewer companies launched their public floats. Data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) shows 1.14 million mandates were created through UPI for IPOs in October, down 62.3 per cent compared to last month. Read more.