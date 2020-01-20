Top headlines: Telcos to seek urgent SC hearing, wealth of India's richest

-
Three telcos to seek urgent SC hearing as deadline to pay dues nears
Three telecom operators will appeal before the Supreme Court on Monday to allow them and the department of telecommunications work out a timeframe for paying dues they owe the government for Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR). Read more
Wealth of India's richest 1% more than 4 times that of 70% poorest: Oxfam
India's richest 1 per cent hold more than four-times the wealth held by 953 million people who make up for the bottom 70 per cent of the country's population, while the total wealth of all Indian billionaires is more than the full-year budget, a new study said on Monday. Read more
'Too small to fight India': Malaysia rules out action over palm oil ban
Malaysia will not take retaliatory trade action against India over its boycott of palm oil purchases amid a political row between the two countries, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Monday. Read more
SC refuses to grant interim stay on electoral bond scheme, seeks Centre, EC response in 2 weeks
The Supreme Court on Monday sought response of the Centre and the Election Commission on a plea seeking stay on the electoral bond scheme meant for funding political parties. Read more
J P Nadda elected BJP president unopposed
Nadda, who was appointed as BJP's working president last June, will take from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was at a helm for an eventful five-and-a-half years during which the party won its biggest majority in 2019 Lok Sabha election and expanded its footprint across the country. Read more
