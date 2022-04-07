Top headlines: Telecom firms seek cheap 5G, Putin daughters face sanctions

-
A consortium led by Bandhan Bank buys IDFC's mutual fund business for Rs 4,500 cr. The yield on the 10-year govt bond inched up to nearly 7 per cent ahead of RBI's monetary policy review meeting on Friday. More on those stories in our top headlines this morning.
Inflation woes: 10-year bond yield near 7% ahead of RBI MPC meet
The yield on the 10-year government bond inched up to nearly 7 per cent ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy review scheduled for Friday, as rising fuel prices may prompt the six-member committee to increase the inflation forecast for the current fiscal year. The yield on the 10-year benchmark government bond closed at 6.92 per cent on Wednesday, up from the previous close of 6.90 per cent. Read more
5G auctions: Indian telecom companies united on cheaper pricing
With the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) poised to come out with its recommendation on 5G spectrum in a few days, stakeholders are divided on numerous issues except the one which matters the most: pricing. Read more
Bandhan-led consortium buys IDFC's mutual fund business for Rs 4,500 cr
Bandhan Financial Holding-led consortium has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire IDFC Asset Management Company and IDFC AMC Trustee Company for Rs 4,500 crore, subject to receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, an official said on Wednesday. Read more
Evidence doesn't indicate woman in Mumbai infected with XE variant: Report
INSACOG experts are conducting genomic analysis of a coronavirus case reported as that of the highly transmissible XE variant by Mumbai civic officials, though scientific evidence so far does not indicate it to be so, official sources said on Wednesday. Read more
US targets Putin's daughters, Russian banks in new sanctions
The United States on Wednesday announced sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters and said it was toughening penalties against Russian banks in retaliation for war crimes in Ukraine. Read more
