Evidence doesn't indicate woman in Mumbai infected with XE variant: Report

-
ALSO READ
BMC officials to call quarantined passengers 5 times a day, send doctors
BMC issues notice to bungalow owned by Union minister Narayan Rane
Scientific evidence on longevity of Covid antibodies still evolving: Govt
No evidence to suggest AY.4 has higher infectivity rate than Delta: Expert
Uphaar fire case: Ansal brothers get 7-yr jail term for tampering evidence
-
INSACOG experts are conducting genomic analysis of a coronavirus case reported as that of the highly transmissible XE variant by Mumbai civic officials, though scientific evidence so far does not indicate it to be so, official sources said on Wednesday.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said that a woman who had arrived there from South Africa in February-end and tested positive for COVID-19 on March was infected with the XE variant, which was first detected in the UK.
However, official sources clarified, "Present evidence do not yet indicate that it is a case of XE variant."
"Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) experts examined the FastQ files of the sample and have inferred that the genomic composition of this variant which infected the Mumbai woman does not correspond with the genomic composition of the XE variant," an official source said.
"INSACOG is conducting a genomic analysis of the case after a follow-up declared XE positive case of COVID-19 in Mumbai," the official source stated.
According to Mumbai civic officials, a case of the Kappa variant was also detected during a sero survey and added the results came in genome sequencing of 376 samples, the 11th batch of testing in the local genome sequencing lab.
According to the survey, Omicron variant was found in 228 out of 230 samples (99.13 per cent cases) from Mumbai, the official said.
The genome sequencing of 376 samples was conducted at the municipal Kasturba Hospital's Genome Sequencing Lab.
The condition of the patients infected with the new strains of the virus was not serious, the official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU