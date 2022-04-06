Bandhan consortium to acquire IDFC's mutual fund business for Rs 4,500 cr

Limited and a consortium comprising Bandhan Financial Holdings Limited, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC and private equity player ChrysCapital inked an agreement to acquire Asset Management Company Limited from for Rs 4,500 crore.

Bandhan Financial is also the holding company of Kolkata-based private sector lender . The deal will allow the Bandhan group to enter India’s growing mutual fund business, which currently manages Rs 38 trillion of assets.

"The Bandhan consortium was selected through a highly competitive divestment process which

witnessed strong participation from strategic players and financial investors. This is a highly

tracked acquisition and will be the largest deal in the Indian asset management industry to date," said IDFC said in a statement.

Anil Singhvi, Chairman of IDFC Limited commented: “This transaction is a significant milestone in our plan of unlocking value and the consideration demonstrates strong position of IDFC AMC in the Indian Mutual Fund space. We have achieved signing within 6 months of the Board’s decision to divest, which further demonstrates IDFC Board’s commitment to consummate the merger of IDFC Limited and IDFC Financial Holding Company with IDFC First Bank. The Bandhan consortium with its strong brand and resources will further strengthen distribution of products and improving overall experience for IDFC AMC’s investors and distributors.”

Karni S Arha, Managing Director, Bandhan Financial Holdings Limited said: “Bandhan has always focused on financial inclusion and making formal financial services available to the masses. We believe that the asset management industry will be one of the fastest growing segments in the Indian financial services industry and hence has been identified as a key vertical in our future growth plans. The acquisition of IDFC AMC provides us with a scaled‐up asset management platform, with a stellar management team and a pan India distribution network."

Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited acted as the exclusive financial advisor and Cyril

Amarchand Mangaldas as the legal advisors to IDFC Limited.

IDFC announced the sale of its MF business after the company faced shareholders' ire on delay in divestments and mergers.

In the last financial year, the fund house saw its profit after tax at Rs 144 crore compared to Rs 79.4 crore in FY20.