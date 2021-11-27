Top Headlines: Tracking multiple Covid strains; FMCG companies hike prices

-
Too early to call new Covid variant more lethal, transmissible: ICMR
Structural changes in the heavily mutated Covid variant, first detected in South Africa, need not be interpreted as lethal or highly transmissible, said the ICMR on Friday, a day after the government called for rigorous testing of travellers from at-risk countries. Read more
Tracking multiple coronavirus variants that have been active over time
Multiple coronavirus variants have been detected in the country since the pandemic took hold in March 2020, with Delta being the most devastating. It accounted for a minority of the variants detected in January before the start of the second wave, shows data from tracker ‘Our World in Data’. But the share of the Delta variant samples began to climb steadily as the year progressed. Read more
Blow to consumers as India's leading FMCG companies hike prices again
India’s leading fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies like Hindustan Unilever (HUL), ITC and Parle Products have hiked the prices of their products in October and November in a bid to ease the pressure of rising raw material costs. HUL, the country’s largest FMCG company, has hiked prices in the range of 1-33 per cent across its portfolio. Read more
25% of Indians poor on MPI metric, says NITI Aayog report
Basing itself on the National Health Family Survey (NHFS) for 2015-16, the NITI Aayog has said in that year one in every four people in India was multidimensionally poor. “The headcount ratio answers the question ‘how many are poor?’ India’s national MPI (multidimensional poverty index) identifies 25.01 per cent of the population as multidimensionally poor,” the report said. Read more
Tomato prices soar, hitting already constrained family budgets
Tomato prices are shooting up, disturbing household budgets, which are already reeling from costlier edible oil and pulses for the past few months. According to the data from the Department of Consumer Affairs, the retail price of tomatoes in Delhi rose 79 per cent between October 1 and November 25 — from Rs 43 a kg to Rs 77 a kg. Read more
Govt allows scheduled international flights from Dec 15, air bubbles to end
Around 20 months after flights were suspended due to the pandemic, the government has announced opening scheduled international passenger flights from December 15 in a graded fashion based on Covid-19 transmission risk. Read more
