Top headlines: TRS' KCR goes national; European shares fall

European shares fall as selling pressure kicks in after recent gains

European indexes fell in early trading and US futures were down as selling pressure kicked in Wednesday after a few days of strong gains.

Asian shares advanced, led by a nearly 6 per cent jump in Hong Kong's share benchmark as markets there caught up after reopening from a holiday.

to BRS: Will KCR's name-change gamble pay off at 2024 LS polls?

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's attempt to catapult the party to the centre stage of politics by renaming it is being watched by political pundits. Some see it as a move that could help increase his stature nationally, while others fear it could turn into a misadventure.

In a politically-significant development in the regional political landscape, the two-decade-old Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was rechristened Wednesday as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), with an aim to establish as a leader.

Caller threatens to blow up Reliance Hospital, issues threat to Ambanis

An unidentified person called up Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai on Wednesday and threatened to blow it up, a police official said.

"The caller also issued threats in the name of some members of Ambani family," he said.

'Not Sangh's nature': poses no danger to minorities, says Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said scare-mongering was being done by some that there was a danger to minorities, but asserted that this is neither the nature of the Sangh nor of Hindus.

"The Sangh resolves to stand on the side of brotherhood, amity and peace, Bhagwat said at the Dussehra rally in Nagpur.