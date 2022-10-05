JUST IN
Top headlines: TRS' KCR goes national; European shares fall
Surya slips to No 2 in T20I batting list, Rizwan reclaims top spot
Caller threatens to blow up Reliance Hospital, issues threat to Ambanis
AIIMS Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh to be known as 'Green Hospital': PM Modi
14 rescued as search ops in avalanche-hit Uttarakhand peak resumes
25 killed as bus carrying marriage party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
Govt plans to auction 22 mineral blocks in 3 states within next two months
24 states, UTs rolls out new Bharat Series for vehicle registration: TDC
Both CGST and excise duty can be imposed on tobacco products: Karnataka HC
Pilot killed in army helicopter crash near Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang
What is 'click chemistry' that won chemist trio 2022 Nobel Prize?
Business Standard

Top headlines: TRS' KCR goes national; European shares fall

Business Standard brings to you the top news of the evening

Topics
KCR | TRS | national politics

BS Web Desk  |  New Delhi 

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

European shares fall as selling pressure kicks in after recent gains

European indexes fell in early trading and US futures were down as selling pressure kicked in Wednesday after a few days of strong gains.

Asian shares advanced, led by a nearly 6 per cent jump in Hong Kong's share benchmark as markets there caught up after reopening from a holiday. Read More

TRS to BRS: Will KCR's name-change gamble pay off at 2024 LS polls?

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's attempt to catapult the TRS party to the centre stage of national politics by renaming it is being watched by political pundits. Some see it as a move that could help increase his stature nationally, while others fear it could turn into a misadventure.

In a politically-significant development in the regional political landscape, the two-decade-old Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was rechristened Wednesday as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), with an aim to establish KCR as a national leader. Read More

Caller threatens to blow up Reliance Hospital, issues threat to Ambanis

An unidentified person called up Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai on Wednesday and threatened to blow it up, a police official said.

"The caller also issued threats in the name of some members of Ambani family," he said. Read More

'Not Sangh's nature': RSS poses no danger to minorities, says Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said scare-mongering was being done by some that there was a danger to minorities, but asserted that this is neither the nature of the Sangh nor of Hindus.

"The Sangh resolves to stand on the side of brotherhood, amity and peace, Bhagwat said at the RSS Dussehra rally in Nagpur. Read More

Read our full coverage on KCR

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 18:22 IST

`
