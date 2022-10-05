JUST IN
14 rescued as search ops in avalanche-hit Uttarakhand peak resumes
Caller threatens to blow up Reliance Hospital, issues threat to Ambanis

An unidentified person called up Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai and threatened to blow it up, a police official said

Topics
Reliance Group | Mukesh Ambani

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani (Photo: Bloomberg)

An unidentified person called up Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai on Wednesday and threatened to blow it up, a police official said.

"The caller also issued threats in the name of some members of Ambani family," he said.

The person called up the hospital's landline number at 12.57 pm from an unknown number, the official said.

An FIR has been registered at D B Marg police station against the unidentified person and an investigation is on into the matter, he added.

In August this year, a jeweller was arrested after he allegedly calling up the hospital and threatened to kill industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family members.

In February 2021, a sports utility vehicle (SUV) laden with explosives was found near Ambani's south Mumbai residence 'Antilia'.

Later, some people, including the then-police officer Sachin Waze, were arrested in connection with the incident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 16:18 IST

