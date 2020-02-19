Top headlines: Trump on US-India trade deal, key cabinet decisions and more

Saving 'big with India' for later, says Donald Trump

US President has said he is "saving the big deal" with India for later and he "does not know" if it will be done before the presidential election in November, clearly indicating that a major bilateral during his visit to Delhi next week might not be on the cards. Read more.

22nd Law Commission, Rs 4,558 cr for dairy farming: Key Cabinet decisions

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javedekar today announced that an empowered technology group will be set up to give suggestions on policy and procurement to ministries, PSUs and even industries. Read more.

Kotak Mahindra Bank promoters get RBI nod to cap voting rights, pare stake

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Wednesday informed stock exchanges that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given its final approval to the bank’s proposal on stake reduction in the bank and capping the promoters’ voting rights. Read more.

Are Indian imports worth $70.4 bn from China at risk due to coronavirus?

At a time when the global economy and financial markets are grappling with the spreading coronavirus, analysts believe India could stand to benefit over the longer term as companies look at setting up alternative manufacturing base than China. In the short-term, however, there could be some supply-chain disruptions. Read more.

UK launches points-based visa system to attract best talent of the world

Home Secretary Priti Patel on Wednesday announced the launch of the UK's new points-based visa system, aimed at attracting the "brightest and the best" from the world, including from India, and cutting down numbers of cheap, low-skilled workers coming to the country. Read more.

SpiceJet to launch 20 new flights for daily services on domestic routes

No-frills carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday said it will launch 20 new flights on its domestic routes, including some services under the government's regional connectivity scheme, Udan, from late next month as part of the airline's summer schedule. Read more.

India to switch over to world's cleanest petrol, diesel from April 1

India will switch to the world's cleanest petrol and diesel from April 1 as it leapfrogs straight to Euro-VI emission compliant fuels from Euro-IV grades now - a feat achieved in just three years and not seen in any of the large economies around the globe. Read more.

President's secy Sanjay Kothari next CVC, ex-IAS officer Julka to be CIC

Sanjay Kothari, the Secretary to the President, has been selected as the new Chief Vigilance Commissioner by a high-powered committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said on Wednesday. Read more.

SC-appointed interlocutors visit Shaheen Bagh, begin talks with protesters

The Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors visited Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday to initiate talks with the protesters after the court suggested that the agitation should be held in an alternative site where no public place is blocked. Read more.