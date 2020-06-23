Top headlines: Trump's temporary visa ban upsets IT industry, and more

1. Tech industry protests Trump's curbs on work visas, asks him to rethink

US President signed a proclamation late on Monday to restric H-1B and other non-immigration visas until the end of 2020 — a move that will hit the technology industry in both India and the US, say business associations. The Indian and US technology industry has been a big beneficiary of the work visas, and urged the US President to rethink his stand. Read more...

2. Covid-19 to dent India's FY21 by 5.4%: SBI report

Covid-19 pandemic is likely to bring down India’s (PCI) by 5.4 per cent in the financial year 2020-21 (FY21) to Rs 1.43 lakh from Rs 1.52 lakh in FY20, suggests the latest report by the economic wing of State Bank of India (SBI). This decline in PCI is higher than the nominal GDP decline of 3.8 per cent, the report says. Read more...

3. Govt's e-commerce portal asks sellers to specify country origin of products

The government's e-commerce platform has made it mandatory for sellers to specify the country of origin while registering all new products on the portal. The demand for Government e-Marketplace (GeM), which comes under the Commerce and Industry Ministry, specifying country of origin has been gaining ground as India and China face-off at the Ladakh border. Read on...

4. US accuses India's charter flights of unfair practices, ups scrutiny

The US Transportation Department on Monday accused the Indian government of engaging in "unfair and discriminatory practices" on charter air transportation services to and from India and issued an order requiring Indian air carriers to apply for authorisation prior to conducting charter flights. The order will allow US officials "to scrutinise charter flights by Indian carriers on a case-by-case basis." Read on...

5. iPhone maker Foxconn eyes further India investment, sees bright outlook

Taiwan's Foxconn is planning further investment in India and may announce details in the next few months as the world's largest contract manufacturer views the outlook there very favourably, its chairman said on Tuesday. Foxconn already makes smartphones in India for Apple Inc and Xiaomi Corp, though in March said it suspended production due to the novel outbreak. Read on...