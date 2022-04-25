Top headlines: Twitter 'to accept' Musk offer, CII predicts GDP growth

From and nearing a deal to vowing to focus on rebuilding its firms, here is all you need to know this evening:



set to accept Elon Musk's 'best and final' offer: Report



Inc is nearing a deal to sell itself to for $54.20 per share in cash, the price that he originally offered to the social media company and called his 'best and final', people familiar with the matter said.

India's economy is expected to grow 7.5-8 per cent this fiscal year with exports playing a key role in the country's success story, President TV Narendran said on Monday. Read more

Sprng Energy nearing Rs 13,500 cr sale to Shell, agreement in two weeks



Sprng Energy Pvt is nearing a deal for Shell Plc to acquire the Indian renewable power producer for about $1.8 billion including debt, people with knowledge of the matter said. Read more



to focus on saving, rebuilding firms as Reliance deal rejected



Debt-ridden is now focusing on saving and rebuilding firms such as -- Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Future Consumer and Future Enterprises, after the Rs 24,713-crore deal with was rejected by secured creditors, according to industry sources. Read more

Russia-Ukraine war may expose 42% India firms to significant risks: Moody's

Global rating agency Moody’s on Monday said the high commodity prices and supply chain disruptions due to further escalation in the Russia-Ukraine crisis could expose about 42 per cent of rated Indian companies to significant risks. They are mainly in the oil and gas and automotive sectors. Read more