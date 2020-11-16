JUST IN
Indians' interest in Chinese products dips in this festive season: Survey
Business Standard

Top headlines: Wholesale inflation hits 8-month high, diesel sales fall

Four NASA astronauts reached orbit on a SpaceX rocket in milestone commercial flight, things are looking good for Expedia Group, and here are more top headlines of the day

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Hindalco turns environmentally-dangerous waste into a money-minting product

Wholesale inflation hits 8-month high

Wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation rate rose for the third straight month to an eight-month high of 1.48 per cent in October, from 1.32 per cent the previous month. Economists say WPI data enforces the case for status quo in the policy rate by the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee (MPC). Read more


SpaceX, NASA send 4 astronauts to space

Four astronauts reached orbit on a SpaceX rocket after lifting off at 7:27 pm from Florida, in the company’s first regular NASA mission to the International Space Station. The Sunday launch appeared to go as planned as the Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The rocket’s first stage successfully landed on a drone ship about nine minutes after lift off. Read on...

Expedia CEO sees Tourism zooming in summer

Things are looking good for Expedia Group—well, relatively, anyway. Its third-quarter earnings report shows a company that’s still pulling in $1.5 billion in quarterly revenue, exceeding mid-pandemic expectations, even if that it represents $221 million in losses. Parts of the business, such as airfare sales, may have tanked, but others, like rental home platform VRBO, are compensating. Read more

Diesel sales fall 5 per cent in November

India's diesel sales fell 5 per cent in the first half of November when compared with the previous year, industry data showed on Monday, after rising for the first time in eight months in October. Sale of diesel, the most used fuel in the country, was, however, 7 per cent higher month-on-month. Read on..

Navneet Munot quits set to become MD & CEO of HDFC MF

HDFC Mutual Fund on Monday said its board of directors had approved the appointment of Navneet Munot as its next managing director and chief executive officer. Munot, who was the chief investment officer of SBI Funds Management, will succeed the present managing director Milind Barve,HDFC Mutual Fund said in a filing to the stock exchanges. Read more here

First Published: Mon, November 16 2020. 17:12 IST

