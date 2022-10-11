Top headlines: World stocks at 2-year lows; Mulayam cremated in Saifai

-
Samajwadi Party founder, former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82
Toyota Kirloskar says sales up 17.12% in Aug, cites 'unprecedented orders'
Indian politicians mourn Mulayam Singh Yadav's death, condolences pour in
Mulayam Singh Yadav (1939-2022): The Samajwadi who held sway over UP
Wearing rear seat belt set to become mandatory, says Nitin Gadkari
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav cremated in Saifai
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was cremated at his native Saifai village in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday afternoon.
The Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister had died aged 82 at a private hospital in Haryana's Gurugram on Monday. Read more
India offers 26 oil and gas blocks in latest mega offshore round
India is offering 26 blocks or areas for finding and producing oil and gas in a mega offshore bid round, upstream regulator DGH said on Tuesday.
Simultaneously, 16 areas for prospecting for coal-bed methane (CBM) are also being offered in a separate round. Read more
World stocks head back towards two-year lows as investors' mood sours
World stocks headed back towards their lowest levels in almost two years on Tuesday, with sentiment weighed down by unease about rapidly rising interest rates, an escalation in the Ukraine war and China stepping up pandemic measures.
There was a modest respite for Britain's battered bond market after the Bank of England said it would start purchasing inflation-linked debt. Read more
Gadkari launches Toyota's pilot project on flex fuel-strong hybrid EV
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday launched Japanese car maker Toyota's first-of-its-kind pilot project on flex fuel-strong hybrid electric vehicle (FFV-SHEV) that can run on 100 per cent ethanol.
During the launch, the Toyota Corolla Altis FFV-SHEV, which has been imported from Toyota Brazil for the pilot project, was unveiled. Read more
First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 17:19 IST
