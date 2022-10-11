JUST IN
A viral tweet explains how Wipro caught its employees moonlighting
Business Standard

Top headlines: World stocks at 2-year lows; Mulayam cremated in Saifai

There was a modest respite for Britain's battered bond market after the Bank of England said it would start purchasing inflation-linked debt

Topics
Mulayam Singh Yadav | Akhilesh Yadav | Uttar Pradesh

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Mulayam funeral, Mulayam singh demise
Photo: ANI

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav cremated in Saifai

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was cremated at his native Saifai village in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday afternoon.

The Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister had died aged 82 at a private hospital in Haryana's Gurugram on Monday. Read more

India offers 26 oil and gas blocks in latest mega offshore round

India is offering 26 blocks or areas for finding and producing oil and gas in a mega offshore bid round, upstream regulator DGH said on Tuesday.

Simultaneously, 16 areas for prospecting for coal-bed methane (CBM) are also being offered in a separate round. Read more

World stocks head back towards two-year lows as investors' mood sours

World stocks headed back towards their lowest levels in almost two years on Tuesday, with sentiment weighed down by unease about rapidly rising interest rates, an escalation in the Ukraine war and China stepping up pandemic measures.

There was a modest respite for Britain's battered bond market after the Bank of England said it would start purchasing inflation-linked debt. Read more

Gadkari launches Toyota's pilot project on flex fuel-strong hybrid EV

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday launched Japanese car maker Toyota's first-of-its-kind pilot project on flex fuel-strong hybrid electric vehicle (FFV-SHEV) that can run on 100 per cent ethanol.

During the launch, the Toyota Corolla Altis FFV-SHEV, which has been imported from Toyota Brazil for the pilot project, was unveiled. Read more

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 17:19 IST

