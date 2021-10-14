Top headlines: Zee CEO breaks silence on Invesco; HCL Tech Q2 net rises 4%

-
ALSO READ
Newsmaker: Punit Goenka - Unflappable CEO who insists he's no 'visionary'
Invesco seeks EGM to remove Punit Goenka from Zee Entertainment board
Zee Entertainment AGM skips discussions on Invesco board removal plans
Invesco's conduct lacks transparency, says Zee Entertainment
Invesco pushed large Indian group's 'bad' deal: Zee Entertainment
-
Zee chief Punit Goenka questions Invesco's silence over RIL offer
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd today questioned its largest investor, Invesco’s silence over the merger deal pitched by the fund in February this year and its lack of corporate governance while seeking to change the board of the company.
In a letter, Zee MD and CEO, Punit Goenka asked why Invesco was silent when it made the EGM requisition about its role as an investment banker. Read more
Nykaa gets Sebi nod for IPO, may launch Rs 5,300-cr offer by month-end
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has granted approval for the initial public offering (IPO) of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the company that operates online beauty store Nykaa.
Sources said the Falguni and Sanjay Nayar-promoted company is looking to launch its maiden offering by the end of this month at valuations of more than Rs 45,000 crore ($6 billion). Read more
HCL Tech Q2 results: Net profit rises 4% to Rs 3,259 cr, revenue up 11%
IT services firm HCL Technologies reported second quarter revenue at Rs 20,655 crore, up 2.9 per cent sequentially and 11.1 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Net Income for the quarter ended September 30 was Rs 3,265 crore, a rise of 1.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 3.9 per cent annually.
The company reported 4% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,259 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 as against Rs 3,143 crore a year ago. Read more
Tata Punch gets 5-star adult safety rating in global NCAP crash test
Tata Motors on Thursday said its upcoming sub-compact SUV Punch has received 5-star adult safety rating for adult occupant protection in a crash test from Global NCAP, an internationally renowned vehicle safety accreditation group.
The auto major said Punch, which is slated to be launched on October 18, also achieved a 4-star rating for child occupant safety. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU