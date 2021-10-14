JUST IN
DRDO chief lays foundation stone of Kalam Centre for Science and Technology
Top headlines: Zee CEO breaks silence on Invesco; HCL Tech Q2 net rises 4%

In a letter, Zee MD and CEO, Punit Goenka asked why Invesco was silent when it made the EGM requisition about its role as an investment banker

Zee chief Punit Goenka questions Invesco's silence over RIL offer

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd today questioned its largest investor, Invesco’s silence over the merger deal pitched by the fund in February this year and its lack of corporate governance while seeking to change the board of the company.

In a letter, Zee MD and CEO, Punit Goenka asked why Invesco was silent when it made the EGM requisition about its role as an investment banker. Read more

Nykaa gets Sebi nod for IPO, may launch Rs 5,300-cr offer by month-end

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has granted approval for the initial public offering (IPO) of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the company that operates online beauty store Nykaa.

Sources said the Falguni and Sanjay Nayar-promoted company is looking to launch its maiden offering by the end of this month at valuations of more than Rs 45,000 crore ($6 billion). Read more

HCL Tech Q2 results: Net profit rises 4% to Rs 3,259 cr, revenue up 11%

IT services firm HCL Technologies reported second quarter revenue at Rs 20,655 crore, up 2.9 per cent sequentially and 11.1 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Net Income for the quarter ended September 30 was Rs 3,265 crore, a rise of 1.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 3.9 per cent annually.

The company reported 4% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,259 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 as against Rs 3,143 crore a year ago. Read more

Tata Punch gets 5-star adult safety rating in global NCAP crash test

Tata Motors on Thursday said its upcoming sub-compact SUV Punch has received 5-star adult safety rating for adult occupant protection in a crash test from Global NCAP, an internationally renowned vehicle safety accreditation group.

The auto major said Punch, which is slated to be launched on October 18, also achieved a 4-star rating for child occupant safety. Read more

First Published: Thu, October 14 2021. 20:08 IST

