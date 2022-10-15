Top Headlines: Zee shareholders on Sony merger; India wheat flour export

Enterprises (ZEEL) on Friday said that nearly 100 per cent of its shareholders had approved its proposed merger with Pictures Networks (SPN) India. India has allowed export-oriented units and the firms set up in to export flour made from imported wheat, a government order said. Read more on these in our top headlines.

Enterprises (ZEEL) on Friday said that nearly 100 per cent of its shareholders had approved its proposed merger with Pictures Networks (SPN) India. Zee had convened a meeting of its shareholders on Friday, following directions of the Mumbai bench of the Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in August.



India allows exports of flour processed from imported grain

India has allowed export-oriented units and the firms set up in to export flour made from imported wheat, a government order said on Friday, conceding to the demands of food processors to allow shipments of value-added products. India will allow food processors to import duty-free against a commitment to export flour, the order said.

joins race to acquire life insurer Reliance Nippon

Aditya Birla Capital, the financial services firm of the Aditya Birla group, has joined the race to buy a 51 per cent stake in Reliance Life Insurance Company (RNLIC), a unit of bankrupt Reliance Capital. Ahmedabad-based Torrent Group is also in the fray.



wants to put his media empire back together after 2013 split

is exploring options to recombine his Fox Corp. and News Corp. businesses, putting back together a media empire that he split in 2013, Both companies have set up special committees of independent directors to study a potential deal and evaluate possible terms, according to statements they put out late Friday.



Exports up 4.8% to $35.45 billion days after initial data showed a dip

India's merchandise exports grew 4.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $35.45 billion in September, according to revised data released by the commerce department on Friday, reversing its earlier estimate of a contraction for the first time in 19 months. Meanwhile, imports rose 8.66 per cent YoY to $61.16 billion in September.