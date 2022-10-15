Top Headlines: Zee shareholders on Sony merger; India wheat flour export

-
-
Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) on Friday said that nearly 100 per cent of its shareholders had approved its proposed merger with Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) India. India has allowed export-oriented units and the firms set up in Special Economic Zones to export flour made from imported wheat, a government order said. Read more on these in our top headlines.
99.99% of Zee Entertainment shareholders vote for merger with Sony
Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) on Friday said that nearly 100 per cent of its shareholders had approved its proposed merger with Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) India. Zee had convened a meeting of its shareholders on Friday, following directions of the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in August. Read more
India allows exports of wheat flour processed from imported grain
India has allowed export-oriented units and the firms set up in Special Economic Zones to export flour made from imported wheat, a government order said on Friday, conceding to the demands of food processors to allow shipments of value-added products. India will allow food processors to import duty-free wheat against a commitment to export flour, the order said. Read more
Aditya Birla Capital joins race to acquire life insurer Reliance Nippon
Aditya Birla Capital, the financial services firm of the Aditya Birla group, has joined the race to buy a 51 per cent stake in Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company (RNLIC), a unit of bankrupt Reliance Capital. Ahmedabad-based Torrent Group is also in the fray. Read more
Rupert Murdoch wants to put his media empire back together after 2013 split
Rupert Murdoch is exploring options to recombine his Fox Corp. and News Corp. businesses, putting back together a media empire that he split in 2013, Both companies have set up special committees of independent directors to study a potential deal and evaluate possible terms, according to statements they put out late Friday. Read more
Exports up 4.8% to $35.45 billion days after initial data showed a dip
India’s merchandise exports grew 4.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $35.45 billion in September, according to revised data released by the commerce department on Friday, reversing its earlier estimate of a contraction for the first time in 19 months. Meanwhile, imports rose 8.66 per cent YoY to $61.16 billion in September. Read more
First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 08:29 IST
