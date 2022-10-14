JUST IN
Business Standard

Aditya Birla Capital joins race to acquire life insurer Reliance Nippon

Successful bid will give additional market share to Aditya Birla Capital, which sees life insurance and health insurance as sunrise sectors

Topics
Reliance Captial | Reliance Nippon | Aditya Birla Capital

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Aditya Birla

Aditya Birla Capital, the financial services firm of the Aditya Birla group, has joined the race to buy a 51 percent stake in Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company (RNLIC), a unit of bankrupt Reliance Capital.

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 16:27 IST

