Top headlines: Zomato to acquire Blinkit, PPI ban to hit BNPL users & more

-
ALSO READ
What does the merger with Blinkit mean for Zomato and its shareholders?
TMS Ep132: Blinkit-Zomato merger, N Chandrasekaran, markets, deepfake
PPI rapidly catching on as a bottom-of-the-pyramid transaction system
Zomato board approves acquiring quick commerce firm Blinkit for Rs 4,447 cr
Zomato's Blinkit deal to give Japanese investor SoftBank money in the bank
-
Food aggregator platform Zomato’s board approved the acquisition of quick-commerce company Blinkit for Rs 4,447 crore (around $567 million) in an all-stock deal. Zomato will be acquiring 33,018 equity shares of Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd (BCPL). The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) move to disallow loading prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) from credit lines may affect 8-10 million customers who are part of the “buy now pay later” (BNPL) universe, say players who are feeling the heat owing to the regulatory diktat. Zomato board approves acquiring quick commerce firm Blinkit for Rs 4,447 cr
Food aggregator platform Zomato’s board approved the acquisition of quick-commerce company Blinkit for Rs 4,447 crore (around $567 million) in an all-stock deal. Zomato will be acquiring 33,018 equity shares of Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd (BCPL). This transaction will be carried out through issuance and allotment of up to 628.5 million fully paid-up equity shares of Zomato, having face value of Rs 1 each at a price of Rs 70.76 per equity share. Read more
Premium Content PPI credit ban likely to hit 8-10 million BNPL users, says industry
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) move to disallow loading prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) from credit lines may affect 8-10 million customers who are part of the “buy now pay later” (BNPL) universe, say players who are feeling the heat owing to the regulatory diktat. The move could also result in a systemic risk from a lending standpoint because if suddenly the products are stopped, it may not be possible for customers to repay their loans. Read more
RBI examining PPI credit, BNPL models; in talks with fintechs on concerns
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is examining the practices and models of prepaid payment instruments (PPI) and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) service providers days after the central bank reiterated its stance that regulated activities that require license cannot be practiced by fintech players, without authorisation, under the garb of innovation. Read more
Expert panel approves use of Serum Institute's Covovax for 7-11-year olds
An expert panel advising the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has recommended granting emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Serum Institute of India’s (SII’s) Covovax for use in children aged 7-11, according to sources. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) will review this recommendation before granting a final approval. Read more
RBI acts in forwards market to protect forex reserves, pulls down premiums
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) recent decision to take advance delivery of outstanding long-forward dollar positions points to its desire to protect the fast-depleting foreign exchange (forex) reserves, analysts said. The RBI’s actions have triggered a sharp decline in dollar/rupee forward premiums. Currency analysts who spoke to Business Standard said at a time when significant dollar strength has been pushing the rupee to record lows, the RBI may be wishing to ensure that its forex reserves do not drop below a certain level. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU