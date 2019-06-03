Top news of today: Apple's WWDC, DU PG admission, 17th Lok Sabha & more

Before you start your day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From Apple's WWDC 2019 to DU Postgraduate admission 2019 process, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today.

1. Apple's WWDC 2019 begins on June 3

Apple Inc is planning to unleash a slew of new apps, features and development tools at its annual software conference. To improve its devices and strengthen its connection to customers, the consumer technology giant will continue to walk a fine line between wooing outside app makers while also competing against them.

The Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC, starts June 3. The company will reveal updates to the operating systems that run the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Highlights include upgrades to core iPhone apps such as Maps, Reminders and Messages; new apps for the Apple Watch that make it more independent from the iPhone, and enhancements to the health tracking capabilities of Apple devices, according to people familiar with the plans. READ ON...

2. DU Postgraduate 2019 admissions begin today

The Delhi University is all set to start the registration process for DU Postgraduate admissions 2019 on June 3, 2019.

The application form will be available on the official website of Delhi University i.e www.du.ac.in

According to the DU's Press Release, 'all eligible applicants are informed that the registration process for all the programmes will be completely online for all categories and all quota'. READ ON...

3. Sovereign gold bond June issue opens today after two-month lull

The Reserve Bank of India has announced the issue of sovereign gold bonds for first half of the current financial year. In April and May, no sovereign gold bonds were announced due to elections. The June issue opening on Monday, June 3, is priced at Rs 3,196 per gram and those buying using net banking or cashless, will get discount of Rs 50 per gram as usual.

The issue closes on June 7. After that, bond issues will be announced every month till Sepember, with July 8-12, August 5-9 and September 9-13 as issue dates are dates. Monthly dates announced in the beginning to give investors a chance to buy gold under systematic investment plans. READ ON...

4. Delhi Court to decide on travel plea today

A Delhi court had reserved for June 3 its order on application of Robert Vadra, accused in a money laundering case, to travel abroad.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed Vadra’s plea seeking permission to travel to the UK and two other countries citing health reasons.

The ED said the probe is at a crucial stage.

5. Aqua Line trains every 7.30 min during rush hours from today

Aqua Line metro trains will be available every 7.30 minutes during rush hour and every 10th minute during non-rush hours on weekdays from June 3, its operator Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) announced Saturday.

At present the trains ply at an interval of 10 minutes during peak hours (8 am-11 pm and 5 pm8 pm) and 15 minutes during non-peak hours Monday to Friday, the NMRC said. READ ON...



6. Citizenship amendment bill, triple talaq bill set to lapse today

The contentious Citizenship (amendment) Bill and the one on banning triple talaq are set to lapse on June 3 when the term of the present Lok Sabha ends as they could not be passed in the Rajya Sabha.

The Budget session was the last Parliament session of the present government. READ ON...

7. has to be constituted by June 3.

President Ram Nath Kovind had accepted the resignations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Council of Ministers on May 24. This marks the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha and paves the way for the 17th Lok Sabha, which will be constituted by today. READ ON...

8. AC local fares in Mumbai to go up from today

The fares of the AC local train in Mumbai operated by the Western Railway (WR) are set to rise from June 3, an official said on Saturday.

The minimum fare for a single journey ticket will now cost Rs 65 instead of Rs 60, while the maximum fare will be Rs 220 instead of Rs 205, the WR official said.

The fare hike is due to the Ministry of Railways' decision to withdraw the introductory offer, he said.

"The fare hike will come into effect from June 3, when the AC local train resumes services after its usual weekend break," the official said. READ ON...



9. Mayawati calls for meeting of BSP leaders to discuss poll drubbing

After the recent drubbing in Lok Sabha elections, BSP supremo Mayawati has called for a meeting of party leaders on June 3 to discuss the reasons leading to a dismal performance.

Newly-elected BSP parliamentarians, Lok Sabha elections candidates, zone in-charges and district presidents will take part in the meeting at the party's office in the capital.

This is the first meeting of the party after the conclusion of elections. READ ON...