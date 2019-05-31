Mayawati calls for meeting of BSP leaders to discuss poll drubbing

After the recent drubbing in elections, BSP supremo has called for a meeting of party leaders on June 3 to discuss the reasons leading to a dismal performance.

Newly-elected BSP parliamentarians, elections candidates, zone in-charges and district presidents will take part in the meeting at the party's office in the capital.

This is the first meeting of the party after the conclusion of elections.

BSP stitched an alliance with and in and contested on 38 parliamentary seats, however, they could only manage to win 10. bagged 5, while drew a blank.

BJP swept the state by bagging 62 out of the total 80 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)