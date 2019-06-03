DU Postgraduate 2019 admissions begin today: Know process, steps

DU PG 2019 admission: The is all set to start the registration process for DU Postgraduate admissions 2019 on June 3, 2019.

The application form will be available on the official website of i.e www.du.ac.in

According to the DU's Press Release, 'all eligible applicants are informed that the registration process for all the programmes will be completely online for all categories and all quota'

Candidates can fill the DU PG application form online and pay the requisite fee in online mode.



This year, National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to conduct entrance exams for various courses.

DU PG admission 2019: Important dates to remember





Registration start date 3rd June 2019 Last date of registration To be notified Availability of admit card To be notified Date of PG exam June 22 to July 2, 2019 Group discussion or interview 1st week of July 2019 Note: More details awaited

DU PG application fee 2019

Fee for unreserved/OBC - Rs 500/- per course

Fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates - Rs 250/- per course

Persons with Disabilities (PWD) - Rs 250



Note: Registration fee will be paid only through the online mode.



2019 courses



Faculty of Arts - M.A. in Arabic, English, Buddhist Studies, French, German, Hispanic, Sociology, Political Science, Geography, Social Work, Italian, Hindi, Linguistics, Bengali, Comparative Indian Literature, Tamil, Persian, Philosophy, Psychology, Applied Psychology, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Russian Studies, Urdu, Environmental Studies, Japanese, East Asian Studies, Statistics.





Music - M.A. in Karnataka Music, Hindustani Music, Percussion Music

Faculty of Commerce - M.Com

Faculty of Science - M.Sc in Biochemistry, Environmental Studies, Geology, Food and Nutrition, Human Development and childhood studies, Fabric and Apparel Science, Physics, Zoology, Mathematics Education, Electronics, Genetics, Informatics, Microbiology, Plant Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Anthropology, Forensic Science, Botany, Chemistry

Mode of selection for PG courses

There are two modes of admission for postgraduate courses in all the Departments of Delhi University. One is via merit basis while the other is through entrance examination/interview and group discussion (if necessary)

