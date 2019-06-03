DU Postgraduate 2019 admissions begin today: Know process, steps

-
DU PG 2019 admission: The Delhi University is all set to start the registration process for DU Postgraduate admissions 2019 on June 3, 2019.
The application form will be available on the official website of Delhi University i.e www.du.ac.in
According to the DU's Press Release, 'all eligible applicants are informed that the registration process for all the programmes will be completely online for all categories and all quota'
Click here to read the full release.
Candidates can fill the DU PG application form online and pay the requisite fee in online mode.
This year, National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to conduct entrance exams for various Delhi University courses.
Delhi University PG admission 2019: Important dates to remember
|Registration start date
|3rd June 2019
|Last date of registration
To be notified
|Availability of admit card
|To be notified
|Date of PG exam
|June 22 to July 2, 2019
|Group discussion or interview
|1st week of July 2019
|Note: More details awaited
DU PG application fee 2019
Fee for unreserved/OBC - Rs 500/- per course
Fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates - Rs 250/- per course
Persons with Disabilities (PWD) - Rs 250
Note: Registration fee will be paid only through the online mode.
Delhi University PG 2019 courses
Faculty of Arts - M.A. in Arabic, English, Buddhist Studies, French, German, Hispanic, Sociology, Political Science, Geography, Social Work, Italian, Hindi, Linguistics, Bengali, Comparative Indian Literature, Tamil, Persian, Philosophy, Psychology, Applied Psychology, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Russian Studies, Urdu, Environmental Studies, Japanese, East Asian Studies, Statistics.
Music - M.A. in Karnataka Music, Hindustani Music, Percussion Music
Faculty of Commerce - M.Com
Faculty of Science - M.Sc in Biochemistry, Environmental Studies, Geology, Food and Nutrition, Human Development and childhood studies, Fabric and Apparel Science, Physics, Zoology, Mathematics Education, Electronics, Genetics, Informatics, Microbiology, Plant Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Anthropology, Forensic Science, Botany, Chemistry
Mode of selection for PG courses
There are two modes of admission for postgraduate courses in all the Departments of Delhi University. One is via merit basis while the other is through entrance examination/interview and group discussion (if necessary)Stay informed with latest DU PG admission details here