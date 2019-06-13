Top news today: Cyclone Vayu in Gujarat, Bankers-FM pre-Budget meet & more

Before you start your day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From Bankers-FM pre-Budget meet to in Gujarat, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today.

1. Bankers-FM pre-Budget meet today

Bankers, including RBI officials and financial institutions, will meet the Finance Minister on their turn to hold pre-Budget meeting with the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on June 13 where the government is expected to tell the lenders on the need to ease credit flow to the MSMEs and small borrowers and with a revised RBI circular in place to make cases for loan recoveries.

The meeting between bankers and financial services institutions is expected to be more of a stock-taking exercise following the RBI circular on controlling NPAs through insolvency and medium businesses. READ ON...

2. Extreme weather, rain expected in Mumbai ahead of today

The is expected to reach the city's latitude on Thursday morning, leading to extreme weather and rain, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

"The cyclone is expected to hit between Porbandar and Veraval in Gujarat on the morning of June 13. It will be a severe cyclonic storm with wind gusting at the speed of 135 Kmph," said KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General, Meteorology. READ ON...

3. Digi Communications Commission to take up 5G trials, other key matters in meet today

The Digital Communications Commission (DCC), the apex decision making body at the telecom department, is expected to discuss 5G trials and relief for BSNL and MTNL during its meeting on June 13, according to sources.

India expects to roll out commercial 5G services at par with leading markets of the world by 2020.

"DoT committee on 5G is ready to agree on allotment of spectrum for trials across all bands at nominal cost of Rs 5,000 to 10,000 in a band for 1 to 1.5 years. There should be no shortage of spectrum during trials," an official said. READ ON...

4. Shah to meet BJP office bearers, state unit chiefs

BJP president will hold a meeting with the chiefs and general secretaries (organisations) of the party's all state and Union Territory units, besides its office bearers on June 13, setting in motion the process for organisational polls which may culminate in the election of his successor.

After the party chief, general secretary in charge of organisation is the second most crucial position in the BJP, be it at the state or the level.

The organisational meeting may continue on June 14 as well, a party leader said. READ ON...

5. TRS MPs to meet Thursday to plan strategy for Parliament session

Amid ongoing speculation on who would be TRS' leader in Lok Sabha, the party members in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha would meet today to chalk out the party's strategy for the parliament session beginning June 17.

"The TRS Parliamentary Party meeting will be held at Pragati Bhavan on Thursday afternoon at 2 PM. Chief Minister KCR will discuss with TRS MPs on the strategy to be implemented during the forthcoming parliament sessions from 17th of this month," an official release said Wednesday. READ ON...

6. RBI to infuse Rs 15,000 cr in economy through bond purchases today

The Reserve Bank of India said it will infuse Rs 15,000 crore into the financial system through bond purchases on Thursday.

"Based on an assessment of prevailing liquidity conditions and also of the durable liquidity needs going forward, the RBI has decided to conduct purchase of (six) Government securities under OMOs for an aggregate amount of Rs 150 billion on June 13, 2019 (Thursday) through multi-security auction using the multiple price method," the central bank said in a statement. READ ON...

7. ICC World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand World Cup game today

In Match 18 of ICC cricket World Cup 2019, in the absence of an injured Shikhar Dhawan, the India cricket team's alternative strategy will be put through a stern test by a feisty New Zealand attack ready to ask a few probing questions. But that will be only if weather does not play spoilsport at Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham on Thursday. In the contest, which might even be curtailed due to inclement weather, the Black Caps' quality seam attack could make things difficult for a new opening pair of Rohit Sharma and (most likely) K L Rahul. Dhawan has been ruled out for at least the next three games owing to a hairline fracture in his left thumb. READ ON...