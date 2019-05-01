Top news today: Labour Day, Modi's rally in Ayodhya, SBI's new rules & more

Before you start the day, let's take a quick look at some of the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From to Narendra Modi's rally in Ayodhya, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today.

1. 2019 today

International is an official public holiday in many countries around the world to honour the contributions of the labourers or working class people. May 1 or May Day is marked in countries such as India, People's Republic of China, North Korea, Cuba, and the former Soviet Union. May Day is also called Workers' Day or International Workers' Day. The theme of Labour Day 2019 is 'Uniting Workers for Social and Economic Advancement'. Read on...

2. PM Modi to address rally in Ayodhya today

Prime Minister will address an election rally in Ayodhya (previously Faizabad) district today. This would be the Modi’s maiden visit to Ayodhya after he became the Prime Minister of the nation. Earlier, he had visited Ayodhya on May 5, 2014 to address a public meeting in the run up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate. Read on...

3. Kejriwal to hold roadshows in Delhi from today

Aam Aadmi Party chief will hold roadshows across seven Lok Sabha constituencies of Delhi from Wednesday under the third phase of the campaign by the party.

"Each day, there will be a roadshow by Kejriwal. One will begin from Model Town on Wednesday. Senior party leaders have been assigned constituencies," said AAP leader Gopal Rai during a press conference on Tuesday. Read on...

4. Delhi court to hear plea against for hurting religious sentiment today

A Delhi court will hear today a plea seeking direction to the police to register an FIR against BSP supremo for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by comparing herself with Lord Rama.

The plea has referred to Mayawati's affidavit filed before the Supreme Court in which she said that if the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh can make tall idol of Lord Rama in Ayodhya measuring 221 metres by using government funds, then why she cannot make her own idol. Read on...

5. Jet crisis: Plea on consumer to be heard today

The Delhi High Court will hear today on a plea seeking prompt redressal of consumer complaints in the wake of the ongoing crisis.

The application was filed by consumer rights activist Bejon K. Misra, whose earlier plea seeking capping of airfares charged by various airlines in the country, is still pending before the court. Read on...

6. Online helicopter booking from today for Amarnath Yatra

The online helicopter booking for the annual Amarnath Yatra will begin today. A statement issued by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) that manages the affairs of the annual Himalayan Yatra said: "Online booking of helicopter tickets for Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2019 shall commence on May 1 at 10 am. "SASB has made arrangements with M/s Global Vectra Helicorps Ltd and M/s Himalayan Heli Services Pvt Ltd on the Neelgrath (Baltal)-Panjtarni- Neelgrath (Baltal) sector and M/s UTair India Pvt Ltd on the Pahalgam-Panjtarni-Pahalgam sector". Read on...

7. Court to hear plea against Gautam Gambhir for allegedly having two voter IDs today

A Delhi court will hear on May 1 a criminal complaint filed by AAP leader Atishi against former cricketer and BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir for allegedly enrolling as a voter in more than one constituency in violation of the Representation of the People Act (RPA).

The complaint seeking directions to police to investigate the matter has been put up for consideration before Metropolitan Magistrate Viplav Dabas. Read on...

8. SBI's new rules to come into effect from May 1

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the nation's largest lender State Bank Friday announced linking of its savings deposits rates and short-term loans to an external benchmark--the repo rate of the Reserve Bank.

The new rates will be effective May 1, the bank said in a statement. Read on...

9. Japan Emperor Akihito abdicates, Naruhito to ascend today

Japan's Emperor Akihito formally abdicated on Tuesday during a historic ceremony in Tokyo, becoming the country's first monarch to stand down in two centuries. Akihito's eldest son, Crown Prince Naruhito, will ascend the throne on Wednesday and then a new era called "Reiwa" -- meaning order and harmony -- will begin in Japan's unique calendar. Naruhito will become Japan's 126th Emperor. Read on...

10. Assange to be sentenced for UK bail violation today

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange faces sentencing in London today for breaching his bail conditions. Assange could face a 12-month prison sentence for the violation, although time already served in prison may be taken into account.

The 47-year-old, who was arrested earlier this month after spending seven years holed up in the Ecuadoran embassy in London, is due to appear in person at Southwark Crown Court for the hearing, a court official said. Read on...

11. Amit Shah, Rajnath to address rallies in Delhi

The BJP's top leadership will be camped in the city from Wednesday onwards for electioneering activities in favour of the party's Lok Sabha candidates.

While Prime Minister will hold a mega rally here on May 8, party chief Amit Shah and Home Union Minister Rajnath Singh will address separate rallies on Wednesday at DDA Park in Vasant Kunj and Shastri Park respectively.

Shah will address the massive public meeting in support of South Delhi BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and New Delhi BJP candidate Meenakshi Lekhi. Read on...