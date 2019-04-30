Kejriwal to hold roadshows in Delhi from Wednesday

will hold roadshows across seven Lok Sabha constituencies of from Wednesday under the third phase of the campaign by the party.

"Each day, there will be a roadshow by Kejriwal. One will begin from on Wednesday. Senior party leaders have been assigned constituencies," said during a press conference on Tuesday.

The party decided to go for roadshows and not rallies as "the party review has shown that road shows have more impact."

On May 2, Kejriwal will hold a roadshow in East Delhi's Trilokpuri.

Rai said in each Assembly constituency, the respective MLA will also hold 'yatras' between May 1 and 8.

--IANS

nks/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)