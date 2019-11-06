Top news today: PM to review aspirational districts, Q2 results & more

PM to review progress of 30 'aspirational' districts

Prime Minister will review the performance of 30 of the 117 most underdeveloped districts in the country on various indicators such as health, nutrition, education and agriculture. These districts were identified by the Niti Aayog and come under the government's "Transformation of Aspirational Districts Programme". Twenty have shown 'best improvement' and 10 'low progress' on on various development indices, according to a communique to ministries. Read here



Cyclonic storm Maha to make landfall in Gujarat

Severe cyclonic storm Maha is likely to make landfall along Gujarat coast between Dwarka and Diu on the night of November 6 and bring heavy to very heavy rains till the next day, the India Meteorological Department said. Officials said ports across Saurashtra have been asked to hoist danger signal number two to warn vessels and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. Read here

bail hearing

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, wanted in India in connection with the nearly $2 billion PNB fraud and money laundering case, has moved a new bail plea against his continued detention in a London prison cell. The 48-year-old, who is fighting extradition to India, has reportedly sighted anxiety and depression in the latest application, his fifth attempt at bail since arrest on an extradition warrant in March this year. Read here

September quarter results

Bajaj Electricals, Bosch, Canara Bank, Cipla, Corporation Bank, EID Parry (India), Emami, Exide Industries, Fortis Healthcare, Godrej Consumer Products, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Lupin, are scheduled to declare their financial results for the September quarter.