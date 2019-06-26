Top news today: Pompeo-Modi meet, Oppo phone launch, NZ vs PAK match & more

Before you start your day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From US Secretary of State 's meet with PM Modi to NZ vs PAK ICC CWC 2019, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today.

1. Pompeo to meet PM Modi and other Indian leaders today

India is expected to press for de-escalation of tensions in the Persian Gulf when External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar holds talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo today amidst indications that Indian oil companies have stopped imports from Iran for the time being.

The issue, along with cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan and bilateral aspects of the Indo-US relations, is expected to figure in the talks between Jaishankar and Pompeo, which will mark the first high-level engagement in the Modi government's second term, diplomatic sources said on Tuesday.

Pompeo will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

2. Oppo phone with in-display camera to launch today

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is all set to launch its new smartphone with in-display camera technology on June 26 during Mobile World Congress 2019 Shanghai.

3. Amit Shah on two-day J&K visit from today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Jammu and Kashmir for two days beginning June 26, the sources said.

Earlier, Shah was scheduled to visit the Valley for a day on June 30.

"The visit has been advanced due to the home minister's busy schedule connected with the Union Budget. The Home Minister will chair a high level security meeting in Srinagar during his visit. He will also address BJP workers and Panchayat members separately during this visit.

4. Punjab to organise special programmes today to take on drug abuse

The government has decided to observe the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in every district of the state with the active involvement of schools, colleges, NGOs and social welfare organisations on June 26, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu.

"The state-level function in this regard will be observed at Tarn Taran district on June 26," said Singh, adding that his government has made a big stride forward in curbing the abuse of drug abuse. READ ON...

5. IndiaMart InterMesh IPO to close today

The public issue of IndiaMart InterMesh will close on June 26. The company’s IPO was subscribed 0.51 times at the end of Day 1 on June 24. It came out at a price band of Rs. 970 and Rs 973. Earlier, the company had also allocated shares at Rs 973 a share worth Rs 213. 57 crore to 15 anchor investors, including ICICI MF, HDFC MF, SBI Mutual Fund and Birla MF.

6. Hearing in defamation case against Kejriwal, Sisodia today

The Rouse Avenue Court will hearng the defamation case filed by BJP leader Vijender Gupta against Delhi Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today.

Earlier while hearing the case on June 6, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal had admitted the matter and fixed June 24 as the date for the examination of Gupta and his witnesses' statements for proving charges against AAP's top two leaders. READ ON...

7. Additional exclusion list to draft NRC to be published today

An additional exclusion list to the draft NRC will be published on June 26 containing the names of those who figured in the draft published on July 30, 2018 but were subsequently found ineligible for inclusion.

According to an official release on Friday, the list will also include those found ineligible during hearings held for disposal of claims and objections. READ ON...

8. NZ vs PAK ICC CWC 2019: Upbeat Pakistan face formidable New Zealand

After beating off-colour South Africa, Pakistan cricket team will fancy their chances against the unbeaten New Zealand cricket team, in their crucial ICC World Cup 2019 encounter at Edgbaston on Wednesday. Pakistan are placed on 7th spot on the ICC World Cup 2019 Points table. READ ON...