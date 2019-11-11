Top news today: Sena invited to form govt, Alibaba's annual sale & more

Maharashtra crisis: to take call on govenment formation



Hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party declined to form a government in Maharashtra on Sunday night, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asked the to “indicate the willingness and ability” of the party to stake claim, mounting suspense over formation of government.

The Sena, second-largest party in the 288-member House after the BJP (105), has time till 7:30 PM today, to stake claim. Koshyari asked Sena legislative party leader Eknath Shinde to "indicate willingness and ability" of the party to form government, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

Cycone Bulbul: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to make an aerial survey of affected districts today

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to make an aerial survey of the affected districts on Monday afternoon after 'Bulbul' claimed at least two lives and wreaked havoc in most parts of coastal Odisha, an official said. Patnaik will review damage caused by the calamity and restoration measures undertaken thereafter, he said.

eyes record Singles' Day sales

E-commerce giant will kick off it's 24-hour shopping mega-event today, and is hoping to achieve another record 'Singles' Day' sales this year. The shopping festival, also known as Double 11, is referred as Singles' Day because its date, 11/11 (November 11) consists of four 'ones', representing four singles.

Schools, colleges to reopen in Jammu after preventive restrictions lifted

Preventive restrictions, imposed as a precautionary measure across Jammu region on the eve of the Supreme Court's judgement on Ayodhya case, were withdrawn on Sunday night, an official said. However, controlled regulation with deployment of forces wherever necessary will remain in force but it will not have any impact on normal life, according to Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma.

After remaining closed on Saturday, all educational institutions including schools and colleges will reopen on Monday, Verma told reporters.