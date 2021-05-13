Torrent Pharma inks pact with Eli Lilly for Covid drug Baricitinib in India

-
-
Joining a group of leading Indian pharmaceutical companies, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited on Thursday announced that it has entered into a voluntary licensing agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to make the Covid-19 drug baricitinib in India.
Under the royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement, Eli Lilly has provided the license to manufacture and distribute baricitinib to Torrent for India along with Lilly’s other license partners.
Approved by the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), India for restricted emergency use in combination with remdesivir, baricitinib is meant for the treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed Covid-19 in hospitalized adults requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.
According to Torrent Pharma's chief marketing officer Aman Mehta, the agreement will help ensure wider reach and access to patients in India and further adds to Torrent Pharma’s effort in helping patients affected by the pandemic.
"This partnership further strengthens our efforts to help the nation fight the pandemic and provide quality treatment to patients. Torrent Group stands firmly committed to support the nation during this time of crisis," Mehta added.
Other major firms that have entered licensing agreements with Eli Lilly for baricitinib include Cipla, Dr Reddy's and MSN Labs, among others.
