Tourism industry estimates losses worth Rs 20 bn due to Kerala floods

The in Kerala is estimating losses worth Rs 20 billion due to the floods which include Rs 15 billion as the opportunity lost during the last two months and another two to three months. Sabarimala, one of the major pilgrim centres in South India, has seen a loss of around Rs 1 billion and is expecting the situation to remain bleak during this season if at least a bridge is not built for the pilgrims to travel to the Lord Ayyappa Temple. The government has said that it would hand over the task of building two bailey bridges at Pamba to the Indian Army and which will be ready before the upcoming season.

"The properties were not affected except for Kumarakom. While the damage was massive in the hill stations of Munnar and Wayanad, properties were not affected, but the road connectivity has been affected," said E M Najeeb, president, Confederation of Kerala Tourism in Kerala is a Rs 300-350 billion industry. Opportunity lost due to the floods is expected to be at Rs 15 billion for the last two months and the next couple of months.

"If the roads are repaired, we can restart tourism operations. The only other issue is that there would be a concern for the tourists whether it is a safer place. We need to allay that fear. will be held during September 27 to 30 and we will take the tourists and agents there to ensure them that the area is safe," he added. The Advisory Committee comprising of industry representatives, administrative officials and others held on Thursday has decided to go ahead with the Travel Mart and get the properties ready in the next few weeks. While the building of the roads may take a little more time, the industry would work with the State government to come out from the situation, he added.





Another major impact is on the pilgrim tourism, which is highly oriented on the Sabarimala pilgrims. While the season is scheduled to start in three months, the infrastructure in the foot of the hill temple has been devastated in due to heavy flood in Pamba river. A 50 feet heap of sand has been formed in the river, the existing bridge has disappeared and the river has split into two separate streams flowing through the new routes. All the constructions by the Travancore Devaswom Board, the body which manages the temple, has been damaged at Pamba. The Board's buildings at Pamba were also destroyed by the devastating floods.

"We are trying to make arrangements so that at least by the upcoming season the pilgrims can reach Sabarimala. The loss of infrastructure as per the preliminary assessment is around Rs 1 billion. At least a bridge is required to be built to make the hill temple accessible. We need help from everybody for this," said A Padmakumar, president, Travancore Devaswom Board.

Devaswom Board has 1258 temples and many are sustained through the revenue from Sabarimala. Devaswom Board requires over Rs 4 billion to pay salary and pension. "We are in deep crisis," he added. The temple is getting around Rs 4 billion from Sabarimala. Around Rs 2 billion is spend there itself, he added.

Meanwhile, Kadakampally Surendran, minister for Co-operation, Tourism and Devasoms has said that Indian Army has informed that they will build temporary bridges before the season starts. The Army will build two bridges, one for the pilgrims to cross the river and the other for ambulances and vehicles necessary to cross the river. The responsibility of construction will be completely handed over to the army to ensure faster implementation. Besides, the sand pile will be cleared to restore the regular path of Pamba river and the government will not allow any permanent structure on the shores, he said.