Tourists with long term visa beyond 6 months need to register with FRRO

Superintendent of Police Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) Bosco George has said that a tourist doesn't have to register with FRRO but those who come on long term visa, beyond 6 months, have to register with FRRO.

"At the moment we have about 1200 foreigners, on long term visas, in Goa. A tourist, per se, doesn't have to register with FRRO. Those who come on long term visa, beyond 6 months, have to register with FRRO," Bosco told ANI.

George said that approximately 8,000 foreigners were in Goa when the was announced. He said the evacuation operation, which went on as per the Union Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines, saw around 6,000 foreigners going back to their native countries from Goa airport.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 46,476; global tally at 3,646,834

"As per our estimate, there are at least 2,000 foreigners who are currently in Goa. Our evacuation is still on. We have to follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)," he said.

George also said that the Government of India has extended visas till May 17 without any extra charge.

"Till the time the is not lifted and the commercial flights do not resume from Goa, the visa would be extended but they have to log in and register themselves. Once registered, it is understood that their visa will be extended," George.