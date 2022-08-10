Trains Cancelled Today, 10 Aug: IRCTC cancels 152 trains due to rainfall

Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation has decided to cancel 152 across India on August 10 by 10 am (IST). While some have been cancelled, others have been rescheduled or have changed their source stations. According to the Train Enquiry System, 14 got rescheduled, 14 changed their source stations, and 11 got diverted. So, before you plan your commute to the railway station, check out all these lists as soon as possible. Also read | Rail passenger mobility at 70% of pre-Covid levels still shy of target

What is the reason behind trains being rescheduled or cancelled?

As the monsoon is unleashing its wrath in some parts of the country, flooding has been a major concern for . In general, heavy rains waterlogged railway tracks, making it difficult for to operate.

While waterlogging can be a primary reason for delayed operations, repair of traffic blocks and railway tracks are a few other reasons for cancelling, rescheduling and diverting trains.

Above all, train schedules often get affected to maintain law and order. Hence, it is important to keep track of train schedules before your next train journey.

Rescheduled trains today

In this list of rescheduled trains, a total of 14 trains are tagged till 10 am which includes Bareilly-Moradabad Special (04365) Puri-New Delhi Express (12801), Ahmedabad-Kolkata (19413), Chopan-Ranchi (18614) Lokmanya Tilak-Ballia Special (10025), Kanpur Central-Farrukhabad (04133). Check out the list given below for a better understanding.

Train Name (Source-Destination) Rescheduled Date Delay LOKMANYATILAK (LTT) - BALLIA (BUI) 8/10/2022 20:45 6:30 KANPUR CENTRAL (CNB) - FARRUKHABAD (FBD) 8/10/2022 15:45 2:35 BAREILLY(NR) (BE) - MORADABAD (MB) 8/10/2022 16:30 1:50 RAMESWARAM (RMM) - MADURAI JN (MDU) 8/10/2022 13:30 2:30 MADURAI JN (MDU) - RAMESWARAM (RMM) 8/10/2022 13:10 0:40 VILLUPURAM JN (VM) - MAYILADUTURAI JN (MV) 8/10/2022 14:45 0:20 COIMBATORE JN (CBE) - LOKMANYATILAK (LTT) 8/10/2022 14:00 5:10 PUNE JN (PUNE) - BHUSAVAL JN (BSL) 8/10/2022 16:40 5:00 SOLAPUR JN (SUR) - PUNE JN (PUNE) 8/10/2022 11:00 4:30 AZIMGANJ JN (AZ) - HOWRAH JN (HWH) 8/10/2022 9:55 2:00 THIRUVANANTHAPURAM CENTRAL (TVC) - SECUNDERABAD JN (SC) 8/10/2022 10:30 3:30 DHARMABAD (DAB) - MANMAD JN (MMR) 8/10/2022 5:00 1:00 LOKMANYATILAK (LTT) - VISAKHAPATNAM (VSKP) 8/10/2022 13:00 6:05 HAZRAT NIZAMUDDIN JN (NZM) - DURG (DURG) 8/10/2022 12:25 1:00

A total of 11 trains have been diverted, while 14 have changed their source. Check out the list of diverted trains.

Train (Source - Destination) Start Time Diverted from Diverted to 12687 MDU-CDG EXP - MADURAI JN (MDU) - CHANDIGARH (CDG) 23:35 KARUR [KRR] SALEM JN [SA] 12801 PURI-NDLS PURUSHOTTAM - PURI (PURI) - NEW DELHI (NDLS) 21:55 PURULIA JN. [PRR] NSC BOSE J GOMO [GMO] 13026 BHOPAL-HOWRAH EXPRESS - BHOPAL (BPL) - HOWRAH JN (HWH) 9:35 KATNI MURWARA [KMZ] GARWA ROAD [GHD] 13175 KANCHENJUNGHA EXP - SEALDAH (SDAH) - SILCHAR (SCL) 6:35 DUM DUM [DDJ] NEW FARAKKA JN [NFK] 16231 MV-MYS EXPRESS - MAYILADUTURAI JN (MV) - MYSORE JN (MYS) 17:55 KARUR [KRR] SALEM JN [SA] 16232 MYS-MV EXPRESS - MYSORE JN (MYS) - MAYILADUTURAI JN (MV) 16:30 SALEM JN [SA] KARUR [KRR] 16235 TN-MYS EXPRESS - TUTICORIN (TN) - MYSORE JN (MYS) 17:15 KARUR [KRR] SALEM JN [SA] 16236 MYS-TN EXPRESS - MYSORE JN (MYS) - TUTICORIN (TN) 18:20 SALEM JN [SA] KARUR [KRR] 17316 VLNK-VSG EXPRESS - VELLANKANNI (VLNK) - VASCO DA GAMA (VSG) 23:45 KARUR [KRR] SALEM JN [SA] 18614 CPU RNC EXPRESS - CHOPAN (CPU) - RANCHI (RNC) 8:10 TORI [TORI] RANCHI [RNC] 19413 ADI - KOAA EXPRESS - AHMEDABAD JN (ADI) - KOLKATTA TERMINAL (KOAA) 21:05 KATNI MURWARA [KMZ] GARWA ROAD [GHD]

How to check if your train is cancelled or not?

Since and National Train Enquiry System (NTES) release a list of the cancelled trains every day. You can check your train by its name and number on its official website. Today, there are 152 cancelled trains, and here’s how you can check them.