Train frequency the same as pre-lockdown as Delhi Metro opens up on Sept 7

will commence operations from September 7, in a graded manner, after a gap of more than five months. The staggered opening of the services will start from some stations for a limited period of time.

However, the frequency of the trains will be the same as it was before March 22, an official statement said adding that the frequency may be increased or decreased as per requirement.

The stoppage time of the train at a particular station has been nearly doubled, which essentially means that the trips will be longer than usual.

Trains will not stop at stations falling in the containment zone and such stations will remain closed for public. Similarly, some of the stations may be skipped if social distancing is not adhered to by the passengers.





In the first stage of opening from September 7 to September 10, the services will be from 7 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm.

In Stage-II, from September 11, the services will be from 7 am to 1 pm and 4 pm to 10 pm.

From September 12 onwards, services on lines will be available throughout the day i.e. 6 am to 11 pm.

September 7: Line-2 (Yellow Line) from Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre including Rapid Metro, Gurugram

September 9: Line-3/4 (Blue Line) from Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali & Line-7 (Pink Line) from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar

September 10: Line-1 (Red Line) from Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda, Line-5 (Green Line) from Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Brig. Hoshiar Singh (Bahadurgarh) & Line-6 (Violet Line) from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh)

September 11: Lines, Line-8 (Magenta Line) from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden & Line-9 (Grey Line) from Dwarka to Najafgarh will be also made operational

September 12: In addition to stage-1 & 2 Lines, Airport Express Line from New Delhi to Dwarka Sec-21 will be also operational