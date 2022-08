Trains Cancelled Today, 12 Aug: Railways cancels 151 trains on Friday

Also read | North Western Railway forms special units to speed up infrastructure work





What is the reason behind trains being rescheduled or canceled?

The operational and maintenance concerns are responsible for delayed or disturbed train schedules. However, the monsoon weather also plays a crucial role in affecting train timings. There can be many other reasons as well. So, check out the tables below if you are planning a train journey.

Rescheduled trains today

As of August 12, 2022, at 9 am (IST), 17 trains have been rescheduled. Here’s the table by Train Enquiry System.