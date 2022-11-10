Travancore to Mandi: A sneak peek into the royal houses of New Delhi

-

The royal family of Travancore is selling the Travancore House located in central Delhi, along with a property in Bangalore, for Rs 250 crore. The family has entered into an agreement with Sahana Real Estate & Builders to sell the house, as The Economic Times (ET) reported.
Currently, the house is under the possession of the Kerala government. The royal family handed over the house to the central government, which later gave it to the state government. In 2019, the family sought the return of the property from the state government.
The house is located on the Kasturba Gandhi Marg and is spread over 8.195 acres. It was constructed in 1930 as the Delhi residence of the Maharaja of Travancore.
There are several other royal residences located in Delhi.
7 Royal residences in Delhi
Baroda House (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Baroda House
Built in 1936, it was the residence of the Maharaja of Baroda in Delhi. The house is located next to Faridkot House on the Kasturba Gandhi Marg. It was designed by Edwin Lutyens and currently serves as the Zonal Headquarters of the Northern Railways.
Faridkot House
Former residence of the Maharaja of Faridkot in Delhi, Faridkot House is located on the Copernicus Marg. It was built in the art deco style. In 2013, the daughters of Maharaja Harinder Singh Brar won a court case that gave them the right over his will and the house.
Mandi House
Located near the Himachal Bhawan in central Delhi, the Mandi House was built by the 18th Raja of Mandi State in the 1940s. The palace was later demolished to make way for offices in the 1990s. Currently, the locality has the office of Doordarshan.
Agrasen ki Baoli is located nearby.
Hyderabad House (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Hyderabad House
Built by the last Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan, as his residence, Edwin Lutyens designed the house. Spread over 8.77 acres, in the shape of a butterfly, it is located near Baroda House. After 1947, it was taken over by the government of India. Currently, the centre uses the house for meetings and foreign dignitaries.
Gwalior House
Located in Civil Lines, it was the residence of the Maharaja of Gwalior. Jivajirao Scindia stayed at the house with his mother. Later, the house was the centre of a family feud over inheritance.
Patiala House Court (Source: Wikimedia Commons(
Patiala House
Located near India Gate, the house was the official residence of the Maharaja of Patiala. It was also designed by Edwin Lutyens and is also in a butterfly layout. In 1970, the house was given to the Centre when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi abolished privy purses. Currently, it houses the Patiala House Court.
Bikaner House (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Bikaner House
Located near India Gate and spread over 8 acres, it was built for the Maharaja of Bikaner State. Charles G Blomfield designed it. After 1947, it was bought by the Rajasthan government. Since 2014-15, it has been used for art and culture.
Other royal residences in Delhi are:
- Bahawalpur House
- Cochin House
- Dholpur House
- Jaipur House
- Jaisalmer House
- Kapurthala House
- Kota House
- Kashmir House
- Nabha House
- Tehri Garhwal House
- Udaipur House
First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 15:26 IST
