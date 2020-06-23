Trump's temporary ban on immigration visas leaves tech industry miffed

US President signed a proclamation late on Monday to restric H-1B and other immigration visas until the end of 2020--a move that will hit the technology industry in both India and the US, say business associations.

The Indian and US technology industry has been a big beneficiary of the work visas, and urged the US President to rethink his stand.

"In the administration of our Nation’s immigration system, we must remain mindful of the impact of foreign workers on the United States labor market, particularly in the current extraordinary environment of high domestic unemployment and depressed demand for labor...In light of the above, I have determined that the entry, through December 31, 2020, of certain aliens as immigrants and nonimmigrants would be detrimental to the interests of the United States," said Trump.





The Indian body Association of Software and Services Companies said the proclamation will impose new challenges and possibly force more work to be performed offshore since the local talent is not available.

"We urge the Administration to shorten the duration of these restrictions to 90 days. Lengthening these burdensome restrictions on US companies that are trying to recover from the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic will only serve to harm our economy," it said in a statement.

The proclamation will go into effect at 12:01 am ET on June 24. The US press reported that the Trump administration is also weighing several additional changes to legal immigration via regulation.

Nasscom said it hopes "the Administration will rethink its stated plans to move forward on a series of regulatory changes that would place additional restrictions and costs on visa programs while doing little more than amplifying the harm already being done to the US economy."

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai also spoke out against the proclamation in a tweet, "Immigration has contributed immensely to America’s economic success, making it a global leader in tech, and also Google the company it is today. Disappointed by today’s proclamation - we’ll continue to stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all," he said.

Twitter's vice president for Public Policy and Philanthropy, Americas, Jessica Herrera-Flanigan also said the proclamation undermines America's diversity. "Unilaterally and unnecessarily stifling America’s attractiveness to global, high-skilled talent is short-sighted and deeply damaging to the economic strength of the United States," she said in a statement on Twitter.



The Information Technology Industry Council also asked Trump to rethink, saying the proclamation will have a dangerous impact on the tech industry in years to come.

“As US companies get their employees back to work, immigrants working in the technology industry are vital to sustaining promising recovery trends, as well as supporting the United States’ ongoing response to COVID-19. We urge President Trump to reconsider his actions and work with the business community on a plan that will actually bolster job growth and ensure economic security for all Americans,” said ITI President and CEO Jason Oxman.