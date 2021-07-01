Trying to resolve stalled hsg project issue in Noida, Gr Noida: UP minister

The Uttar Pradesh government is trying to resolve issues pertaining to stalled projects in areas such as Noida, Greater Noida in order to protect the interest of homebuyers who did get possession of their flats, the state’s industrial development minister Satish Mahana said on Thursday.

"We are trying to resolve the issue... Last week, we held a high-level meeting. We have given directions...To protect buyers interests, we have taken steps and we are trying, so that maximum issues can be resolved," he said, adding that the government has received proposals such as pledging of units with the authority and others.

All these possibilities are being explored and looked upon, Mahana said.

Many builders, including Amrapali, Jaypee Infratech and Unitech, have defaulted in delivering their projects in Noida and Greater Noida, causing huge distress to thousands of homebuyers whose investments are stuck for about a decade now.

The 340.824-km long Purvanchal Expressway is set to be completed by next month. The expressway will connect Chand Saray village near Gosainganj in Lucknow district with Haydaria village on NH-31 in Ghazipur district.

“The construction work of Purvanchal Expressway is almost complete and will be inaugurated by CM Yogi Adiyanath in August. Apart from this, the work of construction of the 594-km long Ganga Expressway will also pick pace in September,” Mahana said in a virtual conference.

Additional Chief Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), said that the UP government is geared up to boost construction of the 594-km Ganga Expressway which will be built at a cost of Rs 36,387 crore.

Towards this, more than 85 per cent land has been acquired for the construction of the longest Ganga Expressway and more than Rs 5,000 crore has been given to over 62 thousand farmers.

The construction work of the expressway passing through 12 districts -- Meerut, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj will pick pace from September.

Uttar Pradesh has also received its first overseas investment and electronic giants such as Samsung and Microsoft have shown interest in setting up production units in the state, despite the outbreak of the pandemic. Kumar said the state government has decided to give Rs 250 crore capital subsidy to Samsung.