Modi, Xi may team up at G20 meeting to fight protectionism, oil volatility
TVS Motor Chairman Venu Srinivasan gets bail in idol theft case connection

The court said he should appear whenever needed for enquiry

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor and Tata Sons Board Member (Source: Kamlesh Pednekar)
The Madras High Court granted anticipatory bail to TVS Motor Chairman Venu Srinivasan on Wednesday in connection with the alleged idol theft case in Tamil Nadu.

Srinivasan's name was mentioned in a first information report (FIR) by the local police. The case was then transferred to the Idol Wing of the Crime Branch-Central Investigation Department. The FIR accused him of replacing a century-old peacock idol at Chennai’s Kapaleeswarar temple with a fake one.

The Special Division Bench, consisting of R Mahadevan and P D Audikesavalu, issued him an anticipatory bail. The court also said he should appear whenever needed for enquiry.

Srinivasan moved the high court in August seeking an anticipatory bail after he came to know about this from a writ petition filed by G Rajendran, in which the FIR was mentioned.
First Published: Thu, November 29 2018. 02:06 IST

