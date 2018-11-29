TVS Motor Chairman Venu Srinivasan gets bail in idol theft case connection

The granted anticipatory bail to on Wednesday in connection with the alleged in Tamil Nadu.

Srinivasan's name was mentioned in a first information report (FIR) by the local police. The case was then transferred to the Idol Wing of the Crime Branch-Central Investigation Department. The FIR accused him of replacing a century-old peacock idol at Chennai’s Kapaleeswarar temple with a fake one.

The Special Division Bench, consisting of R Mahadevan and P D Audikesavalu, issued him an anticipatory bail. The court also said he should appear whenever needed for enquiry.

Srinivasan moved the high court in August seeking an anticipatory bail after he came to know about this from a writ petition filed by G Rajendran, in which the FIR was mentioned.