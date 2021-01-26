Twitter acquires newsletter publishing startup Revue to expand business

-
ALSO READ
Social media firms put 'profit above principle' on news: S'pore minister
Uganda official accuses Facebook of 'interfering' in tense elections
Twitter acts on inactive accounts, to begin new verification soon
WhatsApp: New update does not change data-sharing practices with Facebook
Twitter lays out transition plan of White House accounts at inauguration
-
Twitter Inc. acquired the newsletter publishing company Revue for an undisclosed sum, part of an effort to expand its business and give writers who distribute their work on Twitter more features.
Revue’s service, which lets people manage newsletter publishing and subscriptions, will continue operating as a “standalone service” within Twitter, the company said Tuesday in a blog announcing the deal. Twitter will eliminate some of the service’s fees to encourage more people to create newsletters, and will take a 5% cut on subscription revenue collected through Revue.
Part of Revue’s appeal to Twitter is that it could help expand the business outside of advertising, which generates more than 85% of Twitter’s annual revenue, and give some of the site’s more popular users a way to make money from their followers.
“You can expect audience-based monetization to be an area that we’ll continue to develop new ways to support,” Twitter executives wrote in the blog. Twitter has also confirmed that it’s considering options for its own subscription service.
Email newsletters, an early form of web publishing, have made a comeback in recent years. The format has been embraced by traditional media companies as well as startups. The buzziest is called Substack, which offers a platform for independent writers to send newsletters to free or paying subscribers. Among the most notable writers are former editors for the New Republic, Andrew Sullivan, and for Rolling Stone, Matthew Taibbi.
Revue’s six-person team, which is based in Utrecht, Netherlands, will join Twitter, which said it will hire to expand the unit.
Twitter has made a number of acquisitions in recent months, primarily small startups to bring on their personnel. Since early December, Twitter has purchased social video app Squad, podcast company Breaker, and a 50-person design firm Ueno
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU