Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari summoned by UP police on Thursday

The Uttar Pradesh police have summoned Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari for questioning on Thursday.
The case relates to an ongoing complaint related to tweets on the assault of an elderly Muslim man in Ghaziabad.
Twitter on Monday restricted tweets showing video and images from the viral video, according to a filing with the Lumen Database by the microblogging platform. The tweets are withheld for users in India.
“As explained in our Country Withheld Policy, it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in response to a valid legal demand or when the content has been found to violate local law(s). The withholdings are limited to the specific jurisdiction/country where the content is determined to be illegal. We notify the account holder directly so they’re aware that we’ve received a legal order pertaining to the account by sending a message to the email address associated with the account(s), if available,” a Twitter spokesperson said.
The UP police have also asked Twitter India's Grievance Officer Dharmendra Chatur to report to them on the same day.
“You couldn't remove certain tweets even after you were asked to by authorities. You understand Indian laws and are bound to follow them," the police notice to Maheshwari said.
Ghaziabad Police has said the assault on the Muslim man was a personal dispute but was being painted as a communal issue on Twitter.
Some media platforms and journalists were also named in the complaint. Maheshwari had been summoned last week for questioning by the UP Police.
