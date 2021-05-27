'Twitter needs to comply with the law of the land,' says Delhi Police

-
Delhi Police, on Thursday, slammed social media giant Twitter for the latter’s statement where it complained about the use of intimidation tactics by the police.
“These statements are not only mendacious but designed to impede a lawful inquiry by a private enterprise,” ANI quoted Delhi Police as saying.
“Delhi Police registered preliminary inquiry at the complaint filed by the representative of the Indian National Congress (INC). Hence, efforts by Twitter that portray it as an FIR filed at the behest of the Government of India is wholly and completely incorrect," Delhi Police added.
On 24 May 2021, days after Twitter had flagged posts by leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging a Congress ‘toolkit’ to malign India as ‘manipulated media’, a team of Delhi Police’s special cell — working directly under the Union Home Ministry — visited Twitter India’s Delhi and Gurugram offices to ostensible serve a notice.
Experts have since pointed out that legal notices are usually delivered electronically through email. The political opposition slammed the move as an ‘intimidation tactic’ by the central government.
Earlier, India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had objected to Twitter labelling tweets by BJP members as ‘manipulated media’, asking the platform to remove the label as the matter was under investigation.
Earlier on Thursday, responding to claims that it had failed to meet the 26 May deadline for complying with India’s new guidelines for digital media intermediaries, Twitter said it will strive to comply with applicable law in India to keep its service available in the country, but will "advocate for changes to elements of these regulations that inhibit free, open public conversation."
"Right now, we are concerned by recent events regarding our employees in India and the potential threat to freedom of expression for the people we serve," Twitter said in a statement.
“Twitter declared that the toolkit was ‘Manipulated Media’, this clearly shows that it was acquainted with the facts of the case & had material information relevant to the probe. Hence, Twitter was asked to join the inquiry to provide the information it possesses,” Delhi Police added.
“Its latest statements are devised to seek dubious sympathy when they themselves not only refuse to comply with the law of the land but also claim possession of material evidence but refuse to share it with legal authority duly recognised,” the police said.
