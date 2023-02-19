Twitter says SMS-based 2-factor authentication only for Blue subscribers

In the latest changes to its features, platform is asking users to remove two-factor authentication (2FA) if they are not subscribers of Blue feature. The company is asking users to remove this feature by March 19, 2023.

"You must remove text message two-factor authentication. Only Blue subscribers can use the text message two-factor authentication method," reads the prompt as one logs into the account.

Two-factor authentication is an important layer of security for users to make sure that their accounts are safe.

Twitter in a blog post justified its action and said in a bog: "While historically a popular form of 2FA, unfortunately we have seen phone-number based 2FA be used - and abused - by bad actors. So starting today, we will no longer allow accounts to enroll in the text message/SMS method of 2FA unless they are Twitter Blue subscribers." Those who have a subscription of Twitter, its costs Rs 900 per month in India, can use the feature.

The availability of text message 2FA for Twitter Blue may vary by country and carrier.

As soon as the prompts started to come the Twitter world was flooded with concerns by users.

Twitter allows for three options under 2FA: text message, authentication app and security key.

Since taking over has been on a cost cutting spree. The company laid off employees, and in a recent move Musk has asked people to work from home so that rents on commercial spaces can be avoided. In India the company shut its offices in two cities—Delhi and Mumbai. This move could also be seen in the same light, since sending text messages does incur a cost.

There are other alternatives for 2FA like Authy, Google authenticator etc that allow users to generate a code using an authenticator app.