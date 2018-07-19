2 Khalistani terrorists planning Parliament attack, alert sounded: Report

-
Security agencies in New Delhi are on alert after a tip-off that two Khalistani terrorists are planning to attack the Parliament House, according to a report in Times of India. The report cites a security official indicating that the duo may have received Pakistani intelligence agency ISI's backing.
The report comes at a time when the national capital is set to begin its preparations for Independence Day. Parliament's Monsoon Session, too, is in progress. Earlier, agencies were said to have suggested that a terror attack with an explosive-laden car may be attempted in lead-up to I-Day celebrations.
Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her bodyguards, who were influenced by the Khalistani cause. The killing sparked the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
The Parliament House had been attacked once earlier, by Kashmiri separatists, in 2001. One of the terrorists involved in the attack, Afzal Guru, was hanged in 2013.
