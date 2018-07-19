JUST IN
2 Khalistani terrorists planning Parliament attack, alert sounded: Report

The Parliament House had been attacked once earlier, by Kashmiri separatists, in 2001

BS Web Team 

Security agencies in New Delhi are on alert after a tip-off that two Khalistani terrorists are planning to attack the Parliament House, according to a report in Times of India. The report cites a security official indicating that the duo may have received Pakistani intelligence agency ISI's backing.

The report comes at a time when the national capital is set to begin its preparations for Independence Day. Parliament's Monsoon Session, too, is in progress. Earlier, agencies were said to have suggested that a terror attack with an explosive-laden car may be attempted in lead-up to I-Day celebrations.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her bodyguards, who were influenced by the Khalistani cause. The killing sparked the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The Parliament House had been attacked once earlier, by Kashmiri separatists, in 2001. One of the terrorists involved in the attack, Afzal Guru, was hanged in 2013.

First Published: Thu, July 19 2018. 10:10 IST

