Two masons injured in crude bomb blast in Bengal's North 24 Parganas

Two masons were injured in a crude bomb explosion at an under-construction building in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place when the masons were working at the site in Deganga area, and they received minor injuries.

Three live bombs were also recovered from the spot and were defused, a police officer said.

Locals claimed that the under-construction building belongs to a TMC panchayat member.

The owners of the house are being questioned and further investigation is underway, he added.

