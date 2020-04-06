Two more deaths in Andhra, Telangana detects 62 fresh coronavirus cases

Two people who had tested positive for died in Andhra Pradesh, while the total number of Covid-19 cases jumped to 266 as of Monday morning. The government said 243 of those tested positive had either participated in the Tablighi Jamaat meeting or were the primary contacts of such participants.

The deceased, a 66-year-old patient who came in contact with a relative who had just returned from Saudi Arabia and a 55-year-old businessman who travelled to Berhampur in Odisha on February 27, died on Saturday while undergoing treatment, according to the medical bulletin.





These are the first coronavirus-linked deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Telangana added 62 new cases on a single day on Sunday, taking the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 289, almost half of them from Hyderabad. The total number of linked deaths rose to 11 in the state. Most of the patients were those who attended the Markaz event in Nizamuddin and their contacts, similar to the trend in AP.